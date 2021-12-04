Politics
Xi Jinping holds virtual meeting with LPRP Central Committee Secretary General and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith
On December 3, 2021, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting with the General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.
Xi Jinping said this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-Laos diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Laos Friendship. Over the past 60 years, Sino-Laos relations have withstood the tests of international changes and have strengthened over time. The key is that both parties stick to common ideals, trust each other, offer mutual assistance, and share the same future.
Xi Jinping stressed that China and Laos are ruled by communist parties and are socialist in orientation, which is the essential characteristic of bilateral relations. Faced with the complicated and harsh external environment and the arduous tasks of COVID-19 prevention and control as well as economic and social development in the two countries, China and Laos should defend the common cause of socialism of a political and strategic point of view, push the relations between the two sides and the two countries to new levels constantly and continue to build an unwavering China-Laos community with a common future.
The two sides must jointly safeguard the political and institutional security of China and Laos. China is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Laos, to deepen the exchange of experiences in the field of national governance and to provide support and assistance to the best of its ability to the national construction of Laos. The two sides should fully play the comprehensive coordination role of the Joint Committee for China-Laos Economic Corridor Cooperation, advance China-Laos practical cooperation in a coordinated manner, promote the development of high-quality cooperation “the Belt and the Road “and continuously improve practical cooperation. . The opening and operation of the China-Laos railway today will soon fulfill Laos’ dream of becoming a land-connected country. We need to achieve not only “hard connectivity”, but also “soft connectivity” to monitor the operation, maintenance and safety of the railway, in order to build a high quality and sustainable economic belt along roads for the benefit of the population. . There is a need to promote cooperation in new infrastructure projects, improve the level of energy interconnectivity between China and Laos, and strengthen cooperation in the fields of agriculture, economic development zones, finance and other areas.
Xi Jinping stressed that since serving the people is the common goal of both sides, putting people first should also be embodied in Sino-Laotian relations in order to bring more and better benefits to the people of both countries. . China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines and anti-pandemic materials and other support to Laos, strengthen cooperation in medical care and rural poverty alleviation, deepen youth, cultural and local exchanges , and will strengthen the feeling of fulfillment and happiness of both peoples. . China is willing to work with Laos to practice true multilateralism, implement the Global Development Initiative, promote building a closer China-ASEAN community of destiny, and jointly safeguard peace, stability and prosperity. regional.
Thongloun expressed his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the historic and significant achievements of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. Thongloun expressed his gratitude for the precious and long-standing support and help from President Xi Jinping, the CCP, the Chinese government and people. I fully agree with President Xi Jinping’s high assessment of the relations between the two sides and the two countries and the important views on the development of bilateral relations. Thanks to the “Belt and Road” initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, the Laos-China railway has been completed and put into operation, and the Lao people have finally realized the railway dream. The Lao side is ready to work with the Chinese side to maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, maximize the economic benefits of the Laos-China railway, and promote economic cooperation between the two countries to achieve more results. China has always been an important pillar in safeguarding regional and global peace and stability. China has always pursued a peaceful and friendly diplomatic policy, which has been widely recognized by the international community and gains the firm support of more and more peace-loving countries around the world. The Lao side strongly supports China’s legitimate position on matters of fundamental interest and China’s successful staging of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Laos is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in international affairs, promote the development of the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership, and make positive contributions to the maintenance of regional peace, stability and development.
Ding Xuexiang, Liu He, He Lifeng and other officials attended the event.
