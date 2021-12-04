Sri Lankan PM believes PM Imran Khan will punish those responsible





Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. Photo file

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday expressed shock at the brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, but expressed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to punish everyone involved.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose government is a key regional ally of Pakistan, took to Twitter to condemn Friday’s horrific incident that saw a mob torture and kill Priyantha Diyawadana, an expatriate factory manager working at Sialkot, for allegations of blasphemy.

Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family, he wrote on Twitter.

Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara. Photo file

He said Sri Lanka and its people are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will keep his pledge to bring all those involved to justice.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he was in contact with his Sri Lankan counterpart and assured him that justice would be served to the victim’s family.

“Sri Lanka appreciated Pakistan’s response to the incident,” Qureshi said, adding that the family had also been approached and “we will completely satisfy them.”

The incident

Priyantha Kumara, who worked as a manager at a private factory in Sialkot, was tortured to death by a mob on Friday after being accused of blasphemy.

The gruesome incident has been called “a day of shame for Pakistan” by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Workers in a garment industry, located on Sialkots Wazirabad Road, alleged that the foreigner had committed blasphemy. He was then lynched and his body set on fire.

Crowds also vandalized the factory and blocked traffic, police said.

The brutal killing drew wide condemnation from senior government officials, including the prime minister and president, as well as senior military officials, who have vowed to bring everyone involved in the book.

More than 100 orders

Meanwhile, police have arrested more than 100 suspects, including two described as the main defendants, and registered a case in this regard.

According to a document released by the Punjab police spokesperson, a case was registered under the provisions of the anti-terrorism law with the police as the complainant.

He said the role of those arrested involved in the incident was determined by CCTV footage.

The spokesperson said all defendants involved in the tragic incident would soon be arrested and brought to justice.

