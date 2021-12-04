As Ceremonial Coach of Wirakarya National Camp, Menpora Amali conveys greetings from President Joko Widodo





Medan: The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali became the ceremonial coach during the ceremonial activities of the Wirakarya National Camp 2021 virtually from Medan, north Sumatra (north of Sumatra). On this occasion, Menpora Amali conveyed warm greetings from President Joko Widodo. “I would like to convey warm greetings from President Joko Widodo, who cannot attend in person, he currently has activities at the same time. But the absence of the President certainly does not reduce the meaning of the implementation of this activity” , Menpora Amali said, starting his speech on Saturday (4/12). Menpora Amali also apologized for not being physically present due to a working visit to Medan in North Sumatra. Camp activities in Jambi are expected to have a good impact on the community. “The scout movement is certainly expected to be at the forefront and participate in the development of the nation and the state,” said Minister of Youth and Sports Amali. Menpora Amali explained that the government is currently trying to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit the country. This government effort, he said, must be accompanied by all elements of society. “The pandemic has hit the world, including Indonesia. The government continues to work hard to deal with the pandemic. This government effort must also be followed by the involvement of community elements, including scouts throughout Indonesia, ”explained Menpora Amali. In addition, Menpora Amali appreciated the scout movement which organized the camp. The contribution of the Scout movement, said Menpora Amali, is already evident in the community. “I hope this camp activity can have a big impact, especially in Jambi. Hopefully this camp activity will run smoothly and successfully, ”explained Menpora Amali. Meanwhile, the president of the National Scout Movement, Kwartir Budi Waseso, said the activity was carried out in accordance with strict health protocols. “Despite the situation, this camp activity follows strict health protocols. All the money involved in the event also received a two-dose vaccine, ”Budi Waseso said. The governor of Jambi C Al Haris also conveyed the same thing. He said Jambi was very ready to host this year’s Wirakarya National Camp. “As hosts, we are certainly happy to welcome contingents from other regions. Jambi often organized scouting activities and this time he was trusted again. In the midst of a pandemic, I would like to convey that Scout members must be ready to play a role in the fight against the current pandemic ”, concluded the governor. (I f)

