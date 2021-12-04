‘Shocked’ Sri Lankan PM urges Imran Khan to bring perpetrators to justice





ISLAMABAD – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has called on his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan to bring the perpetrators who brutally killed the manager of the Sri Lankan factory in Sialkot to court.

In his first tweet after a Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set on fire by a mob, Sri Podujana Peramuna leader expressed shock, urging Khan to bring everyone involved in the brutal attack to justice.

“Shocking to see the brutal and deadly attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family. SriLanka and her people are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will keep his pledge to bring all those involved to justice, ”the tweet said.

At the same time, the island’s foreign ministry has also called for an investigation into the case, while Amnesty International has focused on an independent investigation.

The Sri Lankan lawmaker told parliament that the government is expressing condolences on the death of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, the victim of an attack by extremists regardless of territorial borders.

He also welcomed the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enforce the law in this regard; “We also wish to appreciate the intervention of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure that justice is done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has already pledged on Friday to punish those involved in the horrific incident.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister said that “the horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the fiery fire by the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are ongoing.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people have been arrested in Sialkot after factory workers and others killed a Sri Lankan export manager at a factory and burned his body in broad daylight.

