Politics
There is nothing wrong about the Omicron mutation
The discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed the omicron, has given new impetus to conspiracy theories and misinformation online. False claims that omicron is a hoax that quickly spread on social media.
Omicron is a new mutation of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and was first identified in November by scientists from South Africa. He has infected people in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization.
Omicron is not a hoax: the South Africa Genomic Surveillance Network made public the genetic data of the variants, and they were uploaded, reviewed and authenticated through reliable laboratories and scientific institutions around the world.
Yet the outpouring of lies persists from hesitant, skeptical and outright deniers vaccinators.
The Open Source Intelligence tool (OSINT) onemilliontweetmap.com recorded up to 1,300 messages per second on Twitter with the words omicron hoax. The United States, Great Britain, South Africa, Canada and Brazil were the main countries for these posts.
Here are some typical examples of Twitter, Facebook and TIC Tac messages: This is a hoax mutation caused by the booster vaccine; It’s a hoax scare people into giving up their freedoms; It’s a American Democratic Party/ the British Conservative Party / the world elite [the purported source varies] hoax to manipulate elections / increase restrictions / impoverish the poor etc.
By scientific convention, viral mutations are named sequentially using the letters of the Greek alphabet. From conspiratorial spirit, even the name omicron has become a sinister meme, with its anagram stupid trend as a supposed proof of a global hoax.
Ted cruz, the US Conservative Republican Senator from Texas, falsely claimed on Twitter that the WHO skipped the letter Xi because it is afraid of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi, a common surname in China, is the surname of the country’s current leader, Xi Jinping.
The WHO skipped two letters from the Greek alphabet to choose omicron as the name for the new mutations. In a fact check, the Associated press describes the WHO reasoning for this decision:
In a statement provided to the AP, the WHO said it ignored nude for clarity and xi to avoid offending in general.
‘ Nu is too easily confused with the new one, and Xi was not used because it’s a common surname, “the WHO said, adding that” agency best practices for naming diseases suggest avoid offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.
Other false or misleading claims about the omicron mutation include that it is caused by COVID-19 vaccines or booster shots, that it is spread by fully vaccinated people, and that it proves vaccines don’t work .
Polygraph.info has already debunked the false claims about omicron and vaccines.
False claims that vaccines cause mutations are not new. They were demystified by fact-checkers, scientists and public health authorities during the pandemic.
Nebraska Medicine, the state’s largest hospital, noted in October that all mutations discovered before omicron appeared long before COVID-19 vaccines were publicly available.
Viral mutations occur when the virus replicates in a cell. None of the available vaccines contain live virus, so they cannot directly be the source of a viral variant, Reuters reported.
There is no evidence of a known vaccine causing new or more dangerous variants of COVID-19. Vaccination is an integral part of the solution to reducing the transmission of COVID-19, Health office, a scientific medical publication, explained in April.
