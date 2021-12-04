Jokowi reveals government strategy to effectively suppress rise in Covid-19 cases





KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo shared a strategy for dealing with the upsurge in Covid-19 cases. One of them is to give an ultimatum to the national police chief to maximize the performance of regional police chiefs during the pandemic. If the regional police chief cannot control the transmission of Covid-19, Jokowi stressed that he will replace him immediately. “On this auspicious occasion, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the ranks of the Indonesian National Police and Indonesian National Armed Forces, whose implementation I have truly watched on the ground desperately because I was afraid they be sacked if they could not control (Covid-19) in their provinces, in their cities, in their district, ”said Jokowi while giving instructions to the heads of work units in Badung, Bali, which was broadcast virtually via the presidential secretariat YouTube, Friday (12/3/2021) “I entrusted it to the prefect of national police, be careful with your regional prefect of police, if the positive cases continue to increase, I will give the order to replace them. It turns out that (the cases) have decreased , down, down, down, which meant everyone was afraid of being fired, “he said. Also read: Closer to Indonesia, Omicron variant detected in Malaysia and Singapore He revealed last July that daily Covid-19 cases could reach more than 56,000 cases. Then Thursday (2/12/2021) yesterday, the addition of daily cases was 311 cases. “It is an extraordinary achievement. And not all countries are capable of it,” Jokowi said. “It’s a really big country. It’s really big. But we can control it. That’s why we should be really grateful,” he said. Currently, Indonesia, along with China, India, Japan and Taiwan, have successfully entered Level 1 status for transmission of Covid-19. However, the Head of State recalled that the threat of Covid-19 was not over. Also read: WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to prepare for Omicron wave Jokowi warned of the dangers of the new B.1.1.529 variant or the Omicron variant. “We can be grateful, we can be proud but we must always be careful. Pay attention to the current threat of the fourth wave of the Omicron variant. This morning I learned that it has arrived in Singapore,” a- he declared. “Especially the regional police who watch over the borders of other countries. Because those who bring in can be foreigners, foreigners, but also our own fellow citizens. Mainly our workers from outside when returning home. Be careful” , Jokowi said. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Jokowi to the head of the national police: Attention your commissioner, if the Covid-19 affair worsens, I will order a replacement“

Author: Dian Erika Nugraheny

Publisher: Icha Rastika

