Sri Lankan manager killed by mobs of workers at Pakistani factory over ‘blasphemy’ allegation





Lahore: A mob of factory workers in eastern Pakistan tortured and burned a Sri Lankan manager on Friday for apparent blasphemy in a “horrific” attack which Prime Minister Imran Khan said brought shame on the country.

A police official in the eastern town of Sialkot, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case, said investigators believed the attackers accused the director of blasphemy for destroying a poster with Islamic sacred verses.

“The factory workers tortured the manager,” provincial government spokesman Hassan Khawar said. “To date, a total of 50 people have been identified and arrested. “

Khan condemned the murder and said he personally oversaw the investigations and those responsible would be punished.

“The horrific self-defense attack on a factory in Sialkot and the fiery fire by the Sri Lankan director is a day of shame for Pakistan,” he said in a message on Twitter.

The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the burning down of the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are ongoing

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

Television footage showed crowds of hundreds of people on the streets of Sialkot, in the heart of Pakistan’s most industrialized region, where much of the country’s export industry is based.

Underlining the shock to the entire political establishment, the powerful Pakistani military also issued a statement condemning the “cold-blooded murder”.

“Such extrajudicial vigilance cannot be tolerated at all costs,” said the army press section, adding that the army chief of staff had ordered full support for the civilian administration to translate the responsible in court.

A Punjab police spokesperson said more than 100 arrests had been made, including the prime suspect, who he said was seen in videos torturing the Sri Lankan director and inciting people against him.

Mass assassinations on charges of blasphemy, a crime punishable by death, have been common in predominantly Muslim Pakistan.

Friday’s murder came just weeks after days of violent protests by the radical Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan movement, a Sunni Muslim group founded in 2015 to fight actions it considers blasphemous against Islam.

Tahir Ashrafi, Khan’s adviser for Interfaith Harmony, condemned the killers in a recorded video statement shared on social media.

“It is a barbaric act and contrary to the teaching of Islam,” he said.

