Prime Minister Imran orders legal action for harassment of polio workers – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Hailing the noble service of polio workers and provincial governments to eradicate the crippling disease from the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on district administrations to take legal action against those who harass and attack these workers.

District administrations should take responsibility for taking legal deterrent actions in the event of harassment or attacks against polio workers, the prime minister said as he chaired a meeting to consider arrangements for the upcoming nationwide polio eradication campaign.

He was told that the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Qila Abdullah and Pishin, and some districts of Sindh, including Hyderabad and Karachi, were the most vulnerable to the spread of poliovirus through sewage. and water.

He thanked the provincial governments, district administrations and polio officers for their hard work and efforts to eradicate polio from the country.

Asks the authorities to relocate the polluting units

I highly appreciate the hard work done by the Provincial Chief Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners for Polio Eradication, he added.

A number of incidents have taken place in the country in which polio officers have been attacked and apparently killed by militants. The incidents took place after a bogus polio campaign was launched in Abbottabad in 2011 to track down Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, who was later killed during an operation by US Navy Seals in the garrison town on May 2, 2011.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of polio eradication team workers who are helping children in remote and difficult areas of the country. These workers are performing national service and deserve special appreciation, the prime minister said, adding that his special assistant for health services, Dr Faisal Sultan, would come up with a reward plan for top performing polio workers. He stressed that the low transmission season was a crucial stage and that they all had to act against polio with a killer instinct.

The Prime Minister called on the provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners to support the polio eradication campaign with the same vigor and focus. He called for synergy between routine vaccinations and anti-polio campaigns.

Prime Minister Khan also stressed the need to maximize Covid-19 vaccination efforts as a proactive measure against the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The meeting was informed that international organizations recognize the government’s efforts against Covid-19 and polio.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Nausheen Hamid and senior officials. Chief secretaries from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and deputy commissioners from more than 30 districts attended the meeting via video link.

Pollution-creating units

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Khan ordered federal and provincial authorities to move major industrial units, such as brick kilns and steel kilns, out of cities with effective restrictions.

The meeting reviewed pollution issues in the country and called for encouraging the use of quality fuel and the gradual replacement of oil and gas vehicles with electric vehicles.

The Prime Minister mentioned how developed countries have switched to modern technology, including the conversion of public transport to electric vehicles. He ordered the new buses for all subways across the country to be electric vehicles.

We must encourage the industry to move its units out of cities and use modern technology for environmental safety, he added.

The Prime Minister ordered the Punjab government to adopt a comprehensive smog control policy as soon as possible. He called on the Federal and Provincial Governments of Punjab and KP to work on a comprehensive short, medium and long term plan for forward looking policies with implementation deadlines.

Previously, the Prime Minister had been informed that vehicles, industrial units and the incineration of waste and stubble were major sources of air pollution. The Prime Minister also underlined the need for a dialogue with the countries of the region to protect the environment through collective efforts.

Bakhtiar meets PM

Federal Minister of Industry and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar visited Prime Minister Khan and briefed him on the fertilizer production capacity in the country.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the measures taken by the Ministry of Industry and Production to facilitate the large-scale manufacturing sector and the export industry.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the progress of the development projects underway in the south of the Punjab and the positive effects of the measures taken by the government for the farmers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan called on the relevant authorities to make the community social ties system efficient and operational to ensure the well-being and well-being of Pakistanis overseas, a valuable asset for the country. .

The Prime Minister spoke with his adviser for the Pakistanis overseas, Ayub Khan Afridi, who appealed to him.

The issues of dual nationality with Spain and the issuance of visas for Pakistanis living abroad without a card of Pakistani origin were also discussed during the meeting.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, and the Director General of the Strategic Planning Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, also met with the Prime Minister.

Professional issues relating to the defense of the country were discussed during the meeting.

Posted in Dawn, le 4 December 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 4 December 2021

