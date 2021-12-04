Jokowi surprised new police chiefs like Sowan in Ormas who love to make noise – Riaunews.com





219 President Joko Widodo. Jakarta (Riaunews.com) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted he was surprised a number of regional police chiefs alongside newly appointed police chiefs even turned to leaders of community organizations (ormas) who were known to be often involved in unrest. This was conveyed by Jokowi in his directive to the head of regional police and TNI units in Bali on Friday (3/12/2021). At first, Jokowi admitted that he had wanted to question the police about this for a long time. “I wanted to transmit for a long time, there is a new prefect of police, there is a new prefect of police, and even the old ones of mass organizations often make fuss. Is that true? ”Jokowi asked the attendees of the event. However, Jokowi’s question went unanswered. In the video uploaded by the presidential secretariat to Youtube, after Jokowi asked the question, the atmosphere suddenly turned calm, and Jokowi also took a break before finally continuing his leadership. The former mayor of Solo also admitted to questioning one of the police chiefs about the case. “I asked the police chief. Why did you do this? So that the city is conducive. But is it the right way? Be careful, do not pledge authority with sowan to offenders. I see a lot of them. The brothers must have authority. The police must have authority, ”he said. On this occasion, Jokowi also left a message that the police can protect and help the weak and needy, as well as people who are generally marginalized by the law, such as small traders. Regional police chiefs, he said, should also be able to pay attention to issues like this. He stressed that this problem is not only the responsibility of the police chief level. “It may not be the responsibility of the prefect of police, of the chief of police, but beware, it is still the responsibility of the prefect of police, it is all the same the responsibility of the prefects who are small like that. Especially if it has been called discrimination against the weak. Be careful, “he said. *** Like that: As Charged…

