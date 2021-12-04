Sunday Talk Show Guests: Rochelle Walensky, CDC





The prime-time TV schedule is paused in printing. You can find more TV coverage on: latimes.com/whats-on-tv. CBS News Sunday morning (N) 6h KCBS; 10:00 KCAL Hello america (N) 6 a.m. KABC State of the Union Dr Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.); Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss); Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). (N) 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace surgeon general Vivek Murthy; General David Thompson of the US Space Force. John Heubusch, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. Panel: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Michèle Flournoy. Group: Karl Rove; Jennifer Griffin. (N) 7h KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News Fareed Zakaria GPS Vaccination equity; Travel bans in Africa: Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative. Last born of the Omicron variant: Noubar Afeyan, Moderna. Is Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? US-Russian Relations: Author James Stavridis (Risking Everything: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision). Nuclear Negotiations with Iran: Vali Nasr. The Taliban’s Strategy to Seize Afghanistan: Margherita Stancati, The Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN Sunday morning futures with Maria Bartiromo Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas); former housing secretary Ben Carson; Senator John Kennedy (R-La.); Enes Kanter Liberty, Boston Celtics. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart the deputy press secretary of the White House, Karine Jean Pierre; Cécile Richards, American Bridge; candidate for NY Atty. General Daniel Goldman; the Mayor of London Breed (D-San Francisco); Ruth Marcus, Washington Post. (N) 7:00 a.m. MSNBC Confront the nation surgeon general Vivek Murthy; Governor Ned Lamont (D-Conn.); Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO; Francis de Souza, Illumina; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS Meet the press Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.); Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Panel: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Errin Haines; Stephen Hayes, The Dispatch; Ashley Parker, The Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1:00 am MSNBC This week with George Stephanopoulos Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Governor Jared Polis (D-Colo.). The Supreme Court: Terry Moran; Kate Shaw, Cardozo Law School. The Omicron variant and vaccines: Dr Stephen Hoge, Moderna. Panel: Rick Klein; Marie Bruce; Rachel Scott; Vivian Salama, The Wall Street Journal. (N) 8h ​​and 2h KABC Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Lara Logans recent driving on Fox: former producer Peter Klein. Main media articles: Sara Fischer, Axios; Eric Boehlert, PressRun.media. Political coverage: author Jay Rosen (What are journalists for?). Role of Christian Media in Vaccine Rejection: Bob Smietana, Religion News Service. Debunking Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Ghislaine Maxwells Trial Coverage: Author Julie K. Brown (Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story). (N) 8 a.m. CNN MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Julie Banderas; Charlie Gasparino; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Focus SoCal Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). (N) 9 a.m. Spectrum News Interviews with Frank Buckley 4:30 p.m. KTLA 60 minutes Former linguist at the NSA Reality Winner; President Xi Jinping cancels certain capitalist conventions; Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2021-12-03/guests-on-sunday-talk-shows-cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-on-abcs-this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos