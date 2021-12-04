Politics
Boris Johnson defends ‘free press’ after Meghan Markle’s judgment comes under fire and pledges to ‘carefully study the implications’
BORIS Johnson today defended press freedom after Meghan Markle’s victory in court was criticized – and vowed to look “carefully” at the implications of the ruling.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson entered the row to praise “the vital role newspapers and media play in holding people to account.”
Meghan yesterday won the final round of her privacy battle against the Mail on Sunday, which she sued for posting a “personal” letter to Papa Thomas.
The Court of Appeal judges dismissed an appeal from Associated Newspapers – although the Duchess of Sussex admitted that she herself informed a Finding Freedom aide.
The controversial decision has been castigated by royal commentators like Piers Morgan who said it was “beyond parody”.
And today number 10 has piled up: “We will carefully study the implications of the judgments.
“You have already heard the Prime Minister say that the free press is one of the cornerstones of any democracy.
“And this government recognizes the vital role newspapers and media play in holding people to account and shedding light on the issues that matter to communities. “
The spokesperson said he could not say more due to ongoing legal issues.
Associated Newspapers said they were considering an appeal to the Supreme Court.
Criticizing the decision, Morgan tweeted: “A statement in response from Piers, the Count of Princess Pinocchio B ****** exhibition, will be released shortly.”
Read our live blog on Meghan and Harry for the latest updates
He posted the tweet alongside a statement Meghan released after her victory, where she accused the newspaper of treating the affair as a “game without rules”.
She added: “This is a victory not only for me, but for anyone who has ever been afraid to stand up for what is right.”
MEGANE LETTER
Meghan sensational won the privacy dispute in February after posting excerpts from the handwritten note to her father.
She said the articles misused her personal information, violated her copyright and violated data protection law.
Lord Justice Warby said the publication of the letter was “manifestly excessive and therefore illegal”.
During the three-day appeal hearing, the tribunal was seized with a series of sensational claims.
Meghan even apologized to the court for misleading them after suffering aan apparent blackout when it was revealed that she had informed an assistant about the book Finding Freedom.
Other allegations concerned the letter she wrote to her father in 2018 that infringed her copyright and privacy.
Meghan has previously argued that she sent her ex-father the five-page ‘heartfelt’ letter after reaching ‘breaking point’.
But in a new statement, she said she only wrote the 1,250-word memo on the advice of royals “A” and “B” after “significant pressure” had been put on. exerted on her and Prince Harry.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for the Sun News Bureau?
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/16929653/boris-johnson-meghan-markle-champions-free-press/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]