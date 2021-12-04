Boris Johnson defends ‘free press’ after Meghan Markle’s judgment comes under fire and pledges to ‘carefully study the implications’

BORIS Johnson today defended press freedom after Meghan Markle’s victory in court was criticized – and vowed to look “carefully” at the implications of the ruling.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson entered the row to praise “the vital role newspapers and media play in holding people to account.”

Meghan yesterday won the final round of her privacy battle against the Mail on Sunday, which she sued for posting a “personal” letter to Papa Thomas.

The Court of Appeal judges dismissed an appeal from Associated Newspapers – although the Duchess of Sussex admitted that she herself informed a Finding Freedom aide.

The controversial decision has been castigated by royal commentators like Piers Morgan who said it was “beyond parody”.

And today number 10 has piled up: “We will carefully study the implications of the judgments.

“You have already heard the Prime Minister say that the free press is one of the cornerstones of any democracy.

“And this government recognizes the vital role newspapers and media play in holding people to account and shedding light on the issues that matter to communities. “

The spokesperson said he could not say more due to ongoing legal issues.

Associated Newspapers said they were considering an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Criticizing the decision, Morgan tweeted: “A statement in response from Piers, the Count of Princess Pinocchio B ****** exhibition, will be released shortly.”

He posted the tweet alongside a statement Meghan released after her victory, where she accused the newspaper of treating the affair as a “game without rules”.

She added: “This is a victory not only for me, but for anyone who has ever been afraid to stand up for what is right.”

MEGANE LETTER

Meghan sensational won the privacy dispute in February after posting excerpts from the handwritten note to her father.

She said the articles misused her personal information, violated her copyright and violated data protection law.

Lord Justice Warby said the publication of the letter was “manifestly excessive and therefore illegal”.

During the three-day appeal hearing, the tribunal was seized with a series of sensational claims.

Meghan even apologized to the court for misleading them after suffering aan apparent blackout when it was revealed that she had informed an assistant about the book Finding Freedom.

Other allegations concerned the letter she wrote to her father in 2018 that infringed her copyright and privacy.

Meghan has previously argued that she sent her ex-father the five-page ‘heartfelt’ letter after reaching ‘breaking point’.

But in a new statement, she said she only wrote the 1,250-word memo on the advice of royals “A” and “B” after “significant pressure” had been put on. exerted on her and Prince Harry.

