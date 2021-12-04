Politics
US says it wants to prepare in case Russia invades Ukraine and hopes to make aggression “very, very difficult”
The administration of US President Joe Biden has said it wants to be prepared in case Russia invades Ukraine and that it is Moscow’s responsibility to change its behavior towards its neighbor, as warnings of an accumulation of Russian troops near the border intensified on December 3.
The White House rebutted Russian demands this week on the West’s relations with Ukraine, stating that “NATO decides who joins NATO, not Russia,” and added that US aid to the Ukraine’s security remains under review.
Administration spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said the United States is ready to impose sanctions or other punitive measures against Russia if it steps up its actions on the Ukraine.
The White House declined to say whether military planning was among the measures being considered as part of a “comprehensive” package for Ukraine.
He also said he couldn’t say what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans were regarding Ukraine, but that Moscow had taken steps that could allow an invasion.
“This is why we want to be prepared and in an area for which we have expressed serious concerns,” Psaki said.
Biden said hours earlier he was preparing initiatives to “make it very, very difficult” for Russia’s military escalation against Ukraine, as Kiev expressed fears of an attack next month amid an accumulation of troops in western Russia.
The warning came after a Russian official suggested that Biden and Putin would speak on video “in a few days”, but possibly after the Russian leader’s planned trip next week to India.
Psaki said the White House was preparing for a possible appeal with Putin to discuss the Ukrainian situation.
“What I’m doing is putting in place what I think is the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to move forward and do what people fear he will do, “Biden said.
Biden told reporters his administration was in “constant contact” with Ukraine and its European allies over the situation, after weeks of reports that more than 90,000 Russian troops, tanks and heavy weapons were amassing near the border with Ukraine.
Russia invaded and forcibly seized Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, while Russian-backed separatists also launched a conflict in eastern Ukraine against the central government in Kiev. Peace efforts have reduced the intensity of the fighting, but commitments on both sides are still not being honored.
NATO and Western leaders have repeatedly warned of the consequences if Russia worsens the situation militarily.
Earlier on December 3, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told lawmakers that Ukrainian intelligence services had “underlined[d] that the likelihood of a large-scale escalation by Russia exists. “
In a speech to Ukrainian MPs, Reznikov added that “the most likely time when we will have to be ready to oppose such an escalation will be at the end of January”. He said the best way to reduce the threat was to “work with our [Western] partners ”and“ make the price of a possible escalation unacceptable to the aggressor ”.
Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said “a concrete date and time” for a video conference between Biden and Putin has been set but “better to wait until all parameters are fully agreed with the US side , and then we can officially announce it. “
He added that Putin would reiterate a demand from Moscow for a legally binding commitment to exclude any further NATO expansion to the east and the deployment of weapons systems that would threaten us in the territories of neighboring countries, including the United States. ‘Ukraine.
Moscow has always denied participating in the Ukrainian conflict despite overwhelming evidence of Russian troops, equipment and other support for separatists in a war that has claimed more than 13,200 lives.
Putin reportedly spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 3 and complained about Ukraine’s use of Turkish-made drones in the ongoing conflict.
He called the alleged use of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles “provocative,” the Kremlin said.
Erdogan reportedly said on November 29 that he was prepared to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, despite strained relations over Ankara’s sale of armed drones to Kiev earlier this year.
On December 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said more than 10,000 Russian troops had started military exercises near the Ukrainian border.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on December 2 in Stockholm that “the United States and our allies and partners are deeply concerned about evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive measures against Ukraine, including efforts to destabilize Ukraine from there ‘domestic and large-scale military operations’.
Lavrov told Blinken that Moscow needed “long-term security guarantees,” which would end NATO’s eastward expansion.
Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, cited ” national security interests US and NATO member states ”if Russia attacked Ukraine.
With reports from AFP, AP and Reuters
