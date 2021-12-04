Former Andhra CM K Rosaiah Garu has died at the age of 88; PM Modi remembers the veteran leader





Former Chief Minister of Unified Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah Garu, who also served as governor of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, died on December 4 of prolonged illness. The Congress veteran was 88 years old. Rosaiah’s blood pressure had started to drop in the early hours of Saturday, according to reports, and he took his last breath on his way to Hyderabad hospital. Rosaiah had been an MP, MLC and a member of Lok Sabha. After an active political career spanning nearly six decades, he retired in 2016 after completing his term as governor of Tamil Nadu. Condolences poured in from political leaders across South India, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recalled his interactions with RosaiahGaru. “Saddened by the passing of Shri K. Rosaiah Garu. I remember my interactions with him when we were both chief ministers and later when he was governor of Tamil Nadu. His contributions to public service will be remembered forever. The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter, expressing his condolences to Rosaiah’s family and supporters. Saddened by the passing of Shri K. Rosaiah Garu. I remember my interactions with him when we were both chief ministers and later when he was governor of Tamil Nadu. His contributions to the public service will be remembered forever. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/zTWyh3C8u1 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2021 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy, and Telugu Desam Party Leader Chandrababu Naidu also tolerated the leader’s death. veteran. The career of KRosaiah Garu Born in 1933 in the village of Vemuru in Andhra Pradesh, Rosaiah was Chief Minister of the former undivided state from September 2009 to December 2010. He took office after the death of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Previously, he had been finance minister in the Reddys cabinet and also served as finance minister in the cabinets of Marri Chenna Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy and others. The head of Congress holds a record of presenting the state budget 15 times to the Assembly. He was also chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Congress committee. In 2011, Rosaiah was sworn in as governor of Tamil Nadu, and after his five-year term ended, he retired from his 60-plus-year political career. Rosaiah also served as interim governor of Karnataka for two months in 2014, after HR Bharadwaj’s term ended in July until Vajubhai Valla took over in September of the same year. Image: ANI

