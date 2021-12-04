Boris Johnson misses Tory candidate’s name in by-election visit error

The PM blundered on a visit to North Shropshire, where voters will go to the polls in two weeks to replace disgraceful Tory MP Owen Paterson

Boris Johnson’s blunder was mistaken for the name of his own Tory candidate during a visit ahead of a looming by-election.

The Prime Minister blundered on a visit to North Shropshire, where voters will go to the polls in two weeks to replace disgraceful Tory MP Owen Paterson.

On a whirlwind visit to Oswestry in the constituency, Mr Johnson called candidate Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst “fantastic” – but mutilated the Conservative Party’s hope surname, calling him Dr Neil Shastri-Hughes.

The PM, who wore a mask, said: “I think we have a fantastic candidate, Dr Neil Shastri-Hughes, whom I just saw already contributing to the life of the community by vaccinating people, he is a doctor among his many other talents and what he’s also going to do is work very, very hard for the people of North Shropshire.

"I used to live in that riding, I used to shop in Oswestry, so I know him a little bit.















“And he has all the issues, he understands what needs to be done, to help the NHS invest in our hospitals here, but also make sure we do things like take on the A5, watch the railroad line Oswestry to Gobowen, other projects like that, I think he’s a fantastic candidate. ”

The Prime Minister then referred to the candidate as “Dr Neil” after seeing the doctor vaccinating members of the public at a pharmacy in Oswestry.

The by-election was called to replace Owen Paterson after the Standards Committee recommended that the former Conservative minister be suspended from Parliament for 30 days for a “flagrant” violation of the ban on paid lobbying by MPs.

After a botched attempt by the government to delay the suspension while overhauling the standards system, Mr. Paterson announced his resignation as the constituency MP following a government turnaround.

North Shropshire is considered an ultra-secure rural constituency for the Tories, with Mr Paterson occupying it since 1997.

In the 2019 general election, Mr Paterson won almost 63% of the vote and beat Labor by nearly 23,000 votes, with the Liberals coming in third.

Labor, the Lib Dems and many other parties are contesting the December 16 poll.

It comes after the Tories held Old Bexley and Sidcup on Friday after a by-election to replace ex-minister James Brokenshire, who died of cancer in October.

Tory Louie French won the seat – but the Tory majority was reduced from nearly 19,000 to just under 5,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson insisted that Christmas go “as normally as possible” this year despite concerns over the Omicron variant.

When asked what he had to say to bereaved families following the Mirror’s exclusive report on the allegations, No.10 held Christmas parties to break the lockdown last year, Mr. we took the advice throughout and continued to take the advice.

“And about the Christmas parties, I noticed that there has been a lot of back and forth about it, people are worried about having to cancel their Christmas parties. That’s not true, we don’t. let’s not say that and we’re not saying the nurseries should be canceled.

“I believe very strongly that the children should be in school and I also believe that Christmas should be as normal as possible. But the key point, the key point is that whatever risk Omicron may pose, or do not ask, the booster is everywhere and always, the vaccination will be your best protection, so everyone should receive it. “

When asked again if he had organized a party or a rally, the Prime Minister repeated the phrase: “We followed the instructions”.