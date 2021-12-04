Jokowi’s moment to open the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo opens the 2021 Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas) at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), Badung Regency, Bali Province on Friday, December 3, 2021. President Joko Widodo opens the 2021 Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas) at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), Badung Regency, Bali Province on Friday, December 3, 2021. In his remarks, Jokowi asked for Kadin’s support to detail government policies, especially those that Indonesia will focus on. G20 presidency which started on December 1, 2021. “Later, we will focus on one thing at the G20, the issue of the global health architecture, the second on the energy transition to green and sustainable energies, and then the third on digitization,” said the president. According to Jokowi, now the global economic pendulum is starting to move towards a green economy. For this reason, Indonesia must adapt immediately so that when the world accepts only renewable energy products, Indonesia is ready. “If, for example, at some point in the future, either in 2 years, or in 3 years, or in 5 years, Europe, for example, will only accept green products from renewable energy and we are not ready, how are we going to export our goods? Once they start, other countries will certainly start as well. Therefore, as soon as possible, we need to start changing the direction of our economy depending on what we were going to talk about in the G20, ”Jokowi said. Meanwhile, in the energy transition, Indonesia also has strength in the form of abundant natural resources capable of producing green energy. For example, the hydroelectric potential of the 4,400 rivers owned by the Indonesian state. The President gave examples of the Mamberamo River in Papua which has the potential to generate 24,000 megawatts of electricity and the Kayan River in North Kalimantan which can generate between 11,000 and 13,000 megawatts. “There are only two rivers, we have, again, 4,400 rivers. Geothermal energy has not been overlooked. Our strength of 29,000 which was only used for about 2,000, 10% does not Not yet. In order to compete with other countries, we have these strengths that we were not aware of for a long time, “he said. Therefore, the President asked Kadin in his Rapimnas to go into more detail, especially regarding economic reform, structural reform and support to MSMEs, as well as economic transformation. The President wishes that the needs and desires of the economic actors on the ground are in phase with the policies which have been made by the Government. “Earlier, I also explained in detail the transformation of our economy towards green economy, green energy, green tourism, blue economy details of what the authors think. Depending on the abuser, what is needed and what their wishes are for them to be fulfilled later. It is a policy, it is an implementation. If they meet, it will be a great force, “he added. Photo: BPMI (WWD)

