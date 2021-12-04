European body initiates disciplinary proceedings against Turkey





Members of a Turkish group hold a symbolic boarding pass for 10 foreign ambassadors as they stage a protest near the United States Embassy in support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday 25 October 2021 (Burhan Ozbilici / AP) ANKARA, Turkey The European body for the promotion of democracy and human rights announced on Friday that it was initiating disciplinary proceedings against Turkey after it failed to comply with a court order to release the imprisoned businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala. Last week, an Istanbul court extended Kavala’s jail term, defying the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled that the businessmen had been unfairly jailed. The Council of Europe warned Turkey in September that it would initiate “infringement” proceedings unless Kavala is released before its meeting this week. The long process could lead to the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights or its membership in the 47-nation human rights body. The council said in a statement that its committee of ministers concluded that by not releasing Kavala, “Turkey refuses to comply with the final judgment of the court in this case.” He added that the committee had notified Turkey of its intention to ask the tribunal whether Ankara had breached its obligation to execute its judgment and also asked Turkey to submit its views on the matter by January 19. Turkey’s possible suspension from the Council of Europe would further isolate Ankara, threatening a key link with Europe. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the Council of Europe to respect the ongoing legal proceedings in Turkey against Kavala and “to avoid taking further measures, which would amount to interference in independent justice”. Kavala has been in jail for over four years without being convicted of a crime, prompting allegations of political persecution against the businessman amid international criticism of the Turkish government’s crackdown on Ankara. opponents. His case sparked a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western countries, including the United States, France and Germany, after demanding his release. The European Court, whose rulings are binding on members of the Council of Europe, called for Kavala’s release two years ago pending his trial, saying his imprisonment was aimed at silencing him and n was not supported by evidence of an offense. Turkey insists that he is being detained on the basis of the decisions of his courts. Kavala, 64, is accused of funding nationwide anti-government protests in 2013 and helping orchestrate an attempted coup three years later. He denies the charges, which carry a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Kavala was acquitted in February 2020 of charges related to Gezi’s protests in 2013, but the decision was overturned and linked to charges related to the attempted coup. His trial is now part of a merged case involving 51 other defendants, including supporters of football club Besiktas who were acquitted six years ago of charges related to the Gezi protests before that decision was also overturned. Kavala is known for supporting the arts and funding projects that promote cultural diversity and minority rights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused him of being the “Turkish leg” of American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who Erdogan says is behind insurgencies in many countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2021-12-03/turkey-osman-kavala-european-court-of-human-rights-3842576.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos