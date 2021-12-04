Sponsorship marginalizes qualified Turkish diplomats

Once considered the cream of the bureaucracy, Turkey’s foreign ministry is in decline as it is marginalized in policy making and turns into an outlet for government loyalists waiting to be rewarded.

It is not only the viewpoint of the opposition but also of former ambassadors who have held some of Turkey’s most important posts abroad.

As a multilingual class of highly educated public servants, expected to maintain themselves in any part of the world, diplomats once held a unique position in the state apparatus.

This fundamentally changed under the Justice and Development Party (AKP); especially after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated his one-man system of government following the June 2018 elections.

The Foreign Ministry has been largely sidelined, with foreign policy being conducted primarily from the presidential palace.

Many see a connection between this situation and Ankara’s many foreign policy mistakes, which it is now working to correct. Part of the problem would be appointing government cronies to desirable ambassadorial positions, regardless of their qualifications. Although such people have also existed in the past, their numbers have increased in recent years.

Experts say Erdogan is determined to undermine the traditional, West-oriented, secular foreign ministry and replace it with one that meets his expectations of Islamized foreign policy.

Utku Cakirozer, a deputy from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), highlighted the state of the Foreign Ministry during the parliamentary debate this week.

Cakirozer accused the Erdogan government of appoint acolytes who seem more interested in self-promotion than diplomacy, including an ambassador who was appointed despite serious allegations of corruption against him; an ambassador who used his position to advertise a nearby law firm; and an ambassador who lined up his staff and had them greet them in order to share the video on social media.

He also referred to a named Ambassador who entered his Embassy for the first time accompanied by the musical theme from the popular Valley of the Wolves series. Long-running Turkish series depicts the struggle of Deep State operatives against the country’s alleged enemies, including the United States

Ambassadorial seats have turned into retirement plans for AKP MPs and Palace bureaucrats, Cakirozer said. As a result, we have lost ground in our relationships with our traditional friends, allies and neighbors. Our reliability and neutrality have been compromised.

Dismissing such criticisms, Erdogan never misses an opportunity to reflect his antipathy for old guard diplomats, as they call them Mon Cher (French for My Dear), based on a perception of them as cosmopolitan careerists.

Yet, they are traditionally the career diplomats who are relied on to lead Turkey’s international relations in one of the world’s most turbulent and dangerous regions.

Turkish diplomacy was also based on the principles of staying west-oriented and not getting caught up in endless conflicts in the Middle East. Foreign policy has also been kept apart from domestic policy as far as possible so as not to compromise the higher interests of the Republic.

Former Ambassador Yusuf Buluc said those principles no longer apply. The current regime has explicitly declared itself determined to transform the Republic into its Islamist mold, he told Al-Monitor.

Being a key part of a highly integrated civil service structure, the Foreign Ministry has been hit hard by this political interference, Buluc said. This laid the groundwork for the Foreign Office, allowing nepotism, cronyism and sycophancy with enormous disregard for impartiality and expertise.

Just 15 days after inaugurating his one-man reign following the June 2018 elections, Erdogan ruled that anyone who has served in a state institution for more than five years can join the Foreign Ministry. This applied not only to ambassadorial posts, but to all ministry posts.

The independent press saw a move from a meritocratic system to one based on political loyalty. Under these conditions, more and more career diplomats are opting for early retirement.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Cakirozer, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently revealed that eight ambassadors had called for early retirement in 2021. He did not answer the second part of the question, which concerned the number of ambassadors waiting in Ankara for overseas assignment.

Cakirozer maintains that around 50 of these ambassadors have not been appointed because positions are reserved for former AKP deputies.

Retired Ambassador Selim Kuneralp pointed out that political appointments are common in many Western countries. Moreover, not all ambassadors appointed in this way are bad, ”he said, citing current ambassadors to the Vatican and Luxembourg. What is new and damaging are the appointments of other ministries or government bodies to internal posts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuneralp believes that the general decline of the Foreign Office actually started in 1998, when entry rules were changed, resulting in staff with insufficient language skills. Later, under the AKP, the rules were changed again. Existing exams, which included interviews and looked for skills such as composition writing, were replaced with simple multiple-choice tests, Kuneralp said.

Former Ambassador Ahmet Uzumcu said the performance recording system has been abolished at the Foreign Ministry, leaving no basis for assessing the competence of candidates.

I was responsible for human resources for three years in the 1990s. The leadership candidates we presented to the minister were then selected following a careful review of performance files and consultations within the department. ‘a special committee, Uzumcu told Al-Monitor.

He pointed out that the number of political appointments as ambassadors has increased to historic levels under the current government.

In the past, the Foreign Ministry prepared various options for consideration by the political authority, but now the president is reacting to international developments before the Foreign Ministry presents its recommendations, Uzumcu said. The only consolation for senior MFA diplomats, he said, is that “Turkey’s current state of relations with foreign countries and its position in international forums is not theirs.