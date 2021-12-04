Boris Johnson: “We will spare no effort” in the Arthur Labinjo-Hughes inquiry

An investigation into the failures in the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will leave “no stone unturned,” the prime minister said.

Boris Johnson has opened up about the case as Arthur’s mean mother-in-law Emma Tustin was jailed for life for his murder while his father Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 21 years in prison for manslaughter.

The couple subjected Arthur to cruel abuse and torture, but a final fatal attack on the six-year-old was carried out by Tustin at her home in Cranmore Road, Shirley, on June 16 last year.

Several relatives shared their concerns with social services in Solihull in the months leading up to Arthur’s death. But despite sending photographs of bruises to authorities, Arthur was deemed unharmed.

Sadist Tustin, 32, administered a massive dose of salt to defenseless Arthur before shaking him and repeatedly banging his head against a hard surface.

He suffered insurmountable injuries, losing his fight for life the next day at Birmingham Children’s Hospital on June 17.

Last night, speaking during the election campaign in Shropshire, where Owen Paterson left his parliamentary seat, the independent reported Boris Johnson said: “I just want to say, on the tragic and appalling case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, like a lot of people, I have a hard time reading it, let alone understanding how people could behave like this to a helpless little child, he said.

I’m glad that justice was served, in the sense that they both received harsh sentences, but that’s absolutely no consolation, and what we need to make sure now is to learn the lessons from. this matter, we’re looking at exactly what happened, what else could have been done to protect this child.

We are only at the beginning, but I can tell you this, we will spare no effort to find out exactly what went wrong in this appalling business.

An independent review of the case has been initiated by the Solihull Local Child Protection Partnership.

Yesterday Judge Mark Wall QC said the actions of Tustin and Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, were ruthless and neither showed remorse for his actions.

From the moment of the fatal attack, Tustin concocted a story accusing the youngster of his own injuries while Thomas Hughes attempted to blame himself in interviews with the police, before ultimately turning on his ex in front of the tribunal.







Evidence in the case included heartbreaking CCTV footage recorded in the house and audio files recorded by Arthur’s Tustin in tears.

A series of text messages between the two also displayed cruel indifference to the youngster and threats of violence.

Tustin was ordered to serve at least 29 years behind bars before she could be released.

Hughes must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on license for the remainder of the sentence.

Arthur's death sparked a wave of grief in Birmingham and across the country.

