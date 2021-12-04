Politics
Boris Johnson: “We will spare no effort” in the Arthur Labinjo-Hughes inquiry
An investigation into the failures in the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will leave “no stone unturned,” the prime minister said.
Boris Johnson has opened up about the case as Arthur’s mean mother-in-law Emma Tustin was jailed for life for his murder while his father Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 21 years in prison for manslaughter.
The couple subjected Arthur to cruel abuse and torture, but a final fatal attack on the six-year-old was carried out by Tustin at her home in Cranmore Road, Shirley, on June 16 last year.
READ MORE:How ‘bad’ Emma Tustin and her ex enjoyed the hot tub lifestyle before killing little Arthur
Several relatives shared their concerns with social services in Solihull in the months leading up to Arthur’s death. But despite sending photographs of bruises to authorities, Arthur was deemed unharmed.
Sadist Tustin, 32, administered a massive dose of salt to defenseless Arthur before shaking him and repeatedly banging his head against a hard surface.
He suffered insurmountable injuries, losing his fight for life the next day at Birmingham Children’s Hospital on June 17.
Last night, speaking during the election campaign in Shropshire, where Owen Paterson left his parliamentary seat, the independent reported Boris Johnson said: “I just want to say, on the tragic and appalling case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, like a lot of people, I have a hard time reading it, let alone understanding how people could behave like this to a helpless little child, he said.
I’m glad that justice was served, in the sense that they both received harsh sentences, but that’s absolutely no consolation, and what we need to make sure now is to learn the lessons from. this matter, we’re looking at exactly what happened, what else could have been done to protect this child.
We are only at the beginning, but I can tell you this, we will spare no effort to find out exactly what went wrong in this appalling business.
READ MORE:Poignant new footage of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with his mother revealed as his killers jail
An independent review of the case has been initiated by the Solihull Local Child Protection Partnership.
Yesterday Judge Mark Wall QC said the actions of Tustin and Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, were ruthless and neither showed remorse for his actions.
From the moment of the fatal attack, Tustin concocted a story accusing the youngster of his own injuries while Thomas Hughes attempted to blame himself in interviews with the police, before ultimately turning on his ex in front of the tribunal.
Evidence in the case included heartbreaking CCTV footage recorded in the house and audio files recorded by Arthur’s Tustin in tears.
A series of text messages between the two also displayed cruel indifference to the youngster and threats of violence.
Tustin was ordered to serve at least 29 years behind bars before she could be released.
Hughes must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on license for the remainder of the sentence.
Arthur’s death sparked a wave of grief in Birmingham and across the country. BirminghamLive has put together a special online condolence book where you can leave a message to Arthur.
BrumWish 2021 aims to deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to young children in need across our city – the homeless, the vulnerable, children in care and children with little.
This year’s appeal is bigger and better than ever – as we’ve partnered with our # Toys4Birmingham partners including Thrive Together Birmingham, Birmingham Playcare Network, Edgbaston Foundation and Birmingham Forward Steps.
Are also involved Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Barnardo’s, Spurgeon Children’s Charity, The Springfield Project in Sparkhill, St Paul’s Community Development Trust and Your Local Pantry, which operates food centers in 12 locations across Birmingham and the Black Country.
You can buy a gift from #Brumwish Amazon Wish List here.
Or you can collect and drop off donations of new and nearly new toys and gifts on special donation days at Edgbaston Stadium, B5 7QU, Saturday November 27, Friday December 3 and Saturday December 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where volunteers will be waiting to see you.
New or nearly new, unwrapped, gifts, books and toys for all ages will be accepted.
You can also donate cash, which will go into a fund held by a charitable partner to be used to fill in any gaps or purchase specialized toys for children with additional needs. This is the link to donate.
We send forensic and criminal updates daily direct to our email inbox – sign up here.
Sources
2/ https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/boris-johnson-well-leave-no-22364120
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]