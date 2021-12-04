Council of Europe to sanction Turkey for imprisoned activist

The Council of Europe said on Friday it would launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to release prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organization’s history.

The pan-European human rights body’s committee of ministers accepted the decision regarding Turkey’s repeated refusal to comply with a 2019 decision by the European Court of Human Rights to release Kavala from prison.

It comes as concern grows over rights violations in Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader has repeatedly targeted Kavala, who has now been in prison for more than four years without ever having been convicted of a crime.

“By not guaranteeing the immediate release of the applicant, the committee considers that Turkey refuses to comply with the final judgment of the tribunal in this case,” said the WCC.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged the WCC not to initiate action “out of respect for the ongoing legal process”, warning that the proceedings would constitute “interference” in its internal affairs.

Amnesty International’s director for Europe, Nils Muiznieks, called the message to Turkey “crystal-clear” and said the situation in Kavala was “an unacceptable violation of the country’s human rights obligations”.

Aisling Reidy, senior legal adviser at Human Rights Watch, added that the move was the “right track”, saying the almost unprecedented nature of the action was a “recognition of the rule of law crisis in Turkey” .

This is only the second time that the WCC has used its so-called infringement procedure against one of its 47 member states, the first time being a 2017 action against Azerbaijan for its refusal to release the dissident. Ilgar Mammadov.

Mammadov was then released from prison in August 2018 and the case was ultimately closed.

The procedure was created in 2010 to ensure full compliance with the decisions of the ECHR, which are legally binding on Council of Europe member states and not consultative.

The decision of the committee of ministers, which required a two-thirds majority, puts Turkey on notice that its refusal to release Kavala will be referred to the ECHR.

Turkey has a response deadline of January 19, after which the committee will refer the case to the ECHR at its next meeting on February 2.

The ECHR will then decide whether Turkey’s non-application of its 2019 decision constitutes a further violation.

The next hearing in the Kavala case in Istanbul is scheduled for January 17.

“This decision is a powerful tool that must be used by all relevant actors to increase the pressure on Turkey to end its problematic human rights practices,” said Ayse Bingol Demir, co-director of the project. support for disputes in Turkey.

The statute of the COE allows the suspension of the voting rights of a member state, or even its expulsion as a final sanction. However, the process is still far from reaching this stage.

Kavala’s incarceration has become one of Turkey’s most iconic cases under Erdogan, who has dominated the country for the past two decades but is now in the throes of a severe economic crisis.

The 64-year-old Parisian businessman has participated in the financing of civil society projects and is also particularly committed to the search for a rapprochement between Turkey and its neighbor Armenia with whom Ankara does not maintain diplomatic relations.

Erdogan has repeatedly accused Kavala of being the agent in Turkey of billionaire financier and pro-democracy activist George Soros and of being a key player in the 2013 protests against the redevelopment of an Istanbul park that rocked the Turkish strong man.

But Kavala dismissed Erdogan’s “defamatory” accusations as “an attack on human dignity.”

Turkey’s refusal to release Kavala has also fueled tensions with the West.

In October, 10 embassies, including France, Germany and the United States, said in a highly unusual statement that his continued detention “cast a shadow” over Turkey’s democracy and justice system.

Erdogan then threatened to expel the 10 Western ambassadors although he later withdrew.

Kavala is accused of funding anti-government protests in 2013 and of playing a role in an attempted coup against Erdogan in 2016. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment without possibility. parole.

