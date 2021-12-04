Boris Johnson has issued a warning as long-standing Tory supporters offer an ultimatum ahead of the next by-election. »Common thread





Boris Johnson has issued a warning as long-standing Tory supporters offer an ultimatum ahead of the next by-election. REFORM Richard Tice, the UK leader, warned Boris Johnson that longtime Tory voters threatened to drop out of the party ahead of a by-election in North Shropshire later this month. Boris Johnson has been warned by Reform UK chief Richard Tice to expect upheaval in future by-elections. It comes after the party, formerly known as the Brexit Party, had an unexpected performance at Old Bexley andamp; Sidcup, placing them in third place. Sir John Curtice, a poll expert, endorsed Mr Tice’s warning, suggesting that support for Reform UK indicates a significant divide in support from the conservative right. Mr Johnson is said to be concerned about the upheaval of the by-elections in North Shropshire on December 16, when voters picked a Member of Parliament to succeed Owen Paterson. The PM will urge his cabinet to carry out a canvassing “blitz” ahead of the vote later this month, fearing low turnout among longtime Tory voters. Mr Tice told talkRADIO that Reform UK “got as many votes as the Liberal Democrats and Greens combined”. He also claimed the Tories’ victories at Old Bexley and Sidcup were “a tribute to the late James Brokenshire” rather than a vote for Mr Johnson. “In future by-elections it might be very different because you won’t have that level of attachment,” Tice noted. “The main difference on the gates was that longtime Conservative voters viewed Boris Johnson as a liability rather than an asset.” “It reminded me of Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, when he was in charge of the Labor Party.” “Veteran Conservative voters have told me they won’t vote Conservative until Boris Johnson is gone. “ “This is a massive change, a massive change, and a change that the Conservatives will be very concerned about. “ “Because of what is happening with the administration of this con-socialist government of this beautiful country of ours, the Conservative vote has remained at home in large numbers.” Kirsty Walmsley, from a well-known local political family whose father was the Tory Leader of the Shropshire Council, is running for Reform UK in North Shropshire. It comes after Sir John Curtice warned that if the public thought the exit from the European Union had not been up to the UK’s level, Brexit could be Boris Johnson’s loss. Professor Curtice told this website Mr Johnson would only retain Leave voters if they were sure Brexit would happen. “Brinkwire News Summary”.

