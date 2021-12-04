Boris Johnson spoils the names of the Conservative candidates in an unfortunate blunder ahead of the by-elections | United Kingdom | New





Mr Johnson blundered during a visit to the constituency of North Shropshire, where voters are expected to go to polling stations in two weeks. During a visit to the town of Oswestry in the constituency, the Prime Minister called candidate Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst “fantastic”, but sadly messed up by calling Tory candidate Dr Neil Shastri-Hughes.

He said: “I think we have a fantastic candidate, Dr Neil Shastri-Hughes, who we just saw already contributing to the life of the community by vaccinating people, he is one doctor among many others. talents and what it is. also going to do is work very, very hard for the people of North Shropshire. “I lived in this riding, I used to shop in Oswestry, so I know him a little bit. “ Mr Johnson, perhaps recapturing his mistake, then referred to the candidate as ‘Dr Neil’ as he watched the doctor give Covid injections to the public at a local pharmacy. He added: ‘And he has all the issues, he understands what needs to be done, to help the NHS invest in our hospitals here, but also make sure we do things like, take on the A5, watch the ‘Oswestry to Gobowen railway line, other projects like that, I think he’s a fantastic candidate.

Former Constituency MP Owen Paterson suspended from Parliament for 30 days after Standards Committee found former Conservative cabinet minister involved in “blatant” violation of a lobbying ban paid by the deputies. Mr. Paterson subsequently announced his resignation following an unsuccessful attempt to delay the suspension, triggering the next by-election. The North Shropshire seat is considered a safe constituency for the Tories, with Mr Paterson in the post since 1997. In the previous general election, Mr Paterson won a landslide victory over rivals Labor and Lib-Dem, winning nearly 63% of the vote. READ MORE: The fall of Brexit as German media admitted: “Britain, we envy you!”

