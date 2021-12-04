Boris Johnson fails to boost by-election after wrong name of Tory candidate





Boris Johnson’s offer to give his party an electoral boost ahead of a key by-election in North Shropshire hit the mark on Friday when he got the name of the Tory candidate wrong. On a whirlwind visit to Oswestry, the Prime Minister described Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst as a “fantastic” candidate, but failed to correctly recall the Conservative Party’s hope name. “I think we have a fantastic candidate, Dr Neil Shastri-Hughes, whom I have just seen already contributing to the life of the community by vaccinating people, he is a doctor among his many other talents and what he is also going to do is work very, very hard for the people of North Shropshire, “Mr Johnson said. “I used to live in that riding, I used to shop in Oswestry, so I know him a little bit. “And he has all the issues, he understands what needs to be done, to help the NHS invest in our hospitals here, but also make sure we do things like take on the A5, watch the railroad line Oswestry to Gobowen, other projects like that, I think he’s a fantastic candidate. “ The Prime Minister then referred to the candidate as “Dr Neil” after seeing the doctor vaccinating members of the public at a pharmacy in Oswestry. The candidate is a former British Army medical officer and honorary NHS consultant who now works as a lawyer.

