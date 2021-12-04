Labor MPs report Boris Johnson to police over Christmas 2020

The British Prime Minister has been reported to police by Labor MPs over allegations that there were at least two parties in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions last year.

Neil Coyle, Labor MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, wrote to Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, asking him to investigate reports that the Prime Minister spoke during a departure in November and also authorized a staff Christmas party to be held in December.

At the time, foreclosure restrictions prevented socialization. After sending the letter, Mr Coyle said: I think they broke the law. Most of my constituents followed the rules; those who did not face sanctions. Johnson is not above the law, despite his bloated empowerment.

Barry Gardiner, the former shadow international trade secretary, also asked the Met to investigate, adding: If these events have taken place, it implies that there is one rule for the government and another for everyone else.

Mr Johnson did not explicitly deny the parties took place, but No.10 insisted all Covid rules were being followed. Earlier on Friday, Metropolitan Police said they had yet to receive any complaints about the parties.

Separately, former regional chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal called for the next public inquiry into the pandemic to examine alleged lockdown violations during the two Downing Street parties last year as well as Dominic Cummingss’ trips to the North-east.

Afzal wants the investigation, which is due to start in the new year, to examine the extent to which officials have complied with government rules and guidelines, and the impact of alleged violations on public compliance.

In a letter sent to the prime minister on Friday, lawyers for Mr Afzals said the investigation should have full authority to explore the role of individuals in government, and those linked to government, in shaping regulations. , respecting themselves and, in turn, ensuring public confidence and compliance with these regulations, as well as the impact of non-compliance.

The letter cited Mr Afzal’s concerns over Mr Cummings’ trip to Durham and Barnard Castle at the height of the first lockdown while he was the prime minister’s senior assistant.

He added: It wasn’t the only example of non-compliance to emerge at the time and, in light of recent revelations about a Downing Street party last Christmas, it’s likely more will emerge.

Christmas time

It comes as the Tories have said they are moving forward with this year’s Christmas party despite scientists’ fears over the spread of Omicron, as their co-chair told people to stay calm and carry on. the festivities.

We obviously wouldn’t feature the details of the private functions in # 10, but, like I said, there will be some festive events heading into Christmas, Oliver Dowden said.

He told Sky News: The message to people, I think, is pretty straightforward, namely: keep calm, get on with your Christmas plans. We have the necessary restrictions in place, but beyond that, stay calm and move on.

Asked about the Tory Party’s plans, he told BBC Breakfast: I think it is still on the cards and I have no plans to cancel it as Tory Party chairman.

On a trip to North Shropshire, Johnson echoed its chairman, saying there was no need for cancellations. When it comes to Christmas parties, I noticed that there had been a lot of back and forth about this with people worried that they needed to cancel their Christmas parties. This is not true, we weren’t saying that and saying that the nursery games had to be canceled, he said.

Labor has decided to cancel its Christmas function although it is not urging companies to do the same.

The latest Covid restrictions call for the wearing of masks in stores and on public transport but there are no restrictions on socialization, unlike last year before the roll-out of the vaccination program. Guardian