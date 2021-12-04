Politics
Labor MPs report Boris Johnson to police over Christmas 2020
The British Prime Minister has been reported to police by Labor MPs over allegations that there were at least two parties in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions last year.
Neil Coyle, Labor MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, wrote to Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, asking him to investigate reports that the Prime Minister spoke during a departure in November and also authorized a staff Christmas party to be held in December.
At the time, foreclosure restrictions prevented socialization. After sending the letter, Mr Coyle said: I think they broke the law. Most of my constituents followed the rules; those who did not face sanctions. Johnson is not above the law, despite his bloated empowerment.
Barry Gardiner, the former shadow international trade secretary, also asked the Met to investigate, adding: If these events have taken place, it implies that there is one rule for the government and another for everyone else.
Mr Johnson did not explicitly deny the parties took place, but No.10 insisted all Covid rules were being followed. Earlier on Friday, Metropolitan Police said they had yet to receive any complaints about the parties.
Separately, former regional chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal called for the next public inquiry into the pandemic to examine alleged lockdown violations during the two Downing Street parties last year as well as Dominic Cummingss’ trips to the North-east.
Afzal wants the investigation, which is due to start in the new year, to examine the extent to which officials have complied with government rules and guidelines, and the impact of alleged violations on public compliance.
In a letter sent to the prime minister on Friday, lawyers for Mr Afzals said the investigation should have full authority to explore the role of individuals in government, and those linked to government, in shaping regulations. , respecting themselves and, in turn, ensuring public confidence and compliance with these regulations, as well as the impact of non-compliance.
The letter cited Mr Afzal’s concerns over Mr Cummings’ trip to Durham and Barnard Castle at the height of the first lockdown while he was the prime minister’s senior assistant.
He added: It wasn’t the only example of non-compliance to emerge at the time and, in light of recent revelations about a Downing Street party last Christmas, it’s likely more will emerge.
Christmas time
It comes as the Tories have said they are moving forward with this year’s Christmas party despite scientists’ fears over the spread of Omicron, as their co-chair told people to stay calm and carry on. the festivities.
We obviously wouldn’t feature the details of the private functions in # 10, but, like I said, there will be some festive events heading into Christmas, Oliver Dowden said.
He told Sky News: The message to people, I think, is pretty straightforward, namely: keep calm, get on with your Christmas plans. We have the necessary restrictions in place, but beyond that, stay calm and move on.
Asked about the Tory Party’s plans, he told BBC Breakfast: I think it is still on the cards and I have no plans to cancel it as Tory Party chairman.
On a trip to North Shropshire, Johnson echoed its chairman, saying there was no need for cancellations. When it comes to Christmas parties, I noticed that there had been a lot of back and forth about this with people worried that they needed to cancel their Christmas parties. This is not true, we weren’t saying that and saying that the nursery games had to be canceled, he said.
Labor has decided to cancel its Christmas function although it is not urging companies to do the same.
The latest Covid restrictions call for the wearing of masks in stores and on public transport but there are no restrictions on socialization, unlike last year before the roll-out of the vaccination program. Guardian
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/uk/labour-mps-report-boris-johnson-to-police-over-2020-christmas-parties-1.4747048
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]