It’s one of those memes that crept into my brain so far that I can’t imagine it doesn’t exist anymore. A bus, for example, will get stuck under a low bridge, and someone will tweet a photo in a lol, silly way. Bus expert here, someone else, who is actually not a bus expert, will respond. I know it sounds cute and heartwarming, but actually buses only do it when they are VERY distressed.

All of this is needed to explain why half of internet users responded to Boris Johnsons 2020 maintenance with the Mail on Sunday in which he, about nothing, dropped to the ground and started doing push-ups pointing out that prime ministers only engage in such things when they are VERY distressed.

It was one of those jokes that, if you understood it, let alone made it, was a sign that you had spent too many hours online and it was time to find a less damaging activity, like sniff glue. But there is, I think, stumbled upon an underlying truth. The need to prove one’s physical strength and virility to anybody, not to mention the political editor of the Mail on Sunday, is not the mark of a man sure of his status or his masculinity. It was reminiscent of Vladimir Putin’s topless riding, or Benito Mussolini’s habit of randomly removing his shirt in public like your grandfather during a heat wave. Boris Johnson’s less-than-toned physique, and the fact that he was less than three months from intensive care at the time, tell their own story, but even if they didn’t: happy people and well suited do not.

There are, if you look for them, many other signs that Boris Johnson is not a happy man. The regular stories about how the prime minister struggles to cope with his 157,000 salary, which insiders eerily seem to think will win him sympathy. The complaints on the lack of domestic staff at Downing Streets. The reports of him alluding to dinners full of strangers over a lack of domestic happiness, and rumors that he continues to lament that ruling prevents him from finishing his book on Shakespeare.

It is obvious to anyone who has glanced at British politics over the past 20 years that Boris Johnson has always wanted to be Prime Minister: he spent eight years as Mayor of London, a job that bored him. clearly, to increase his chances, then pledged to tear up four decades of UK diplomatic and economic policy into a national newspaper, allegedly because it would bring him one step closer to his goal. It was not so much that Boris Johnson had ambition that he was ambition. Nothing else seemed to matter; nothing else seemed real.

But wanting to become prime minister is not the same as wanting to be Prime Minister, and it’s increasingly clear that Johnson doesn’t want to do the job at all. It costs him precious columns in the newspapers. This forces him to live in a cramped house filled with costumed minions. It keeps him from doing the job he wants to do. This means that people expect him to care.

Wouldn’t it be nicer not to put him through all of this? Just as it’s not fair to keep animals locked up in zoos, is it really human to keep politicians stuck in messages that hurt them? Vladimir Putin, according to one theory, is as trapped as anyone else in Russia: he can’t just retire and write a book without the consequences of all his actions coming back to haunt him. But Boris Johnson does not face such an obstacle. He can sneak up to sunset and once again live the life he so clearly longs for, with all the attention but no responsibility.

Johnson’s rise was facilitated by the support of a significant number of honest client journalists. He might not have had many friends in politics, but he did have many in the media. If these reporters were truly his friends, they should ask themselves what interests are really being served by letting this painful situation continue. If they really care about the Prime Minister, they would help him escape the hell of Downing Street to stop suggesting that he continue indefinitely and instead start helping to craft an exit strategy. Why keep it going like this? He’s clearly VERY distressed.

