Police met investigate complaints about No10 Christmas party attended by Boris Johnson





Metropolitan Police are investigating complaints from Labor MPs that Boris Johnson and his number 10 staff held Christmas parties that broke covid rules. The Prime Minister has been accused of breaking regulations by attending parties at No 10 – the first on November 27 and the second on December 18. Labor backbenchers Neil Coyle and Barry Gardiner each wrote to Scotland Yard asking police to investigate the information from both sides at a time when such gatherings were banned. Mr Johnson did not deny that the events took place, but insisted that no rules were broken. He declined to explain how this could be the case. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told the Daily Mirror : The Metropolitan Police Department is aware of the numerous reports and has received correspondence regarding alleged violations of health protection regulations at a government building on two dates in November and December 2020. “Our policy is not to systematically investigate retrospective violations of the Covid-19 regulations; however, we will consider any correspondence received. “ The Mirror reported on Wednesday that the Prime Minister gave a speech during a crowded departure for a senior assistant last November, as the country was in the midst of the second lockdown. The newspaper said members of its No 10 team then threw their own festive party in the days leading up to Christmas, as London was under Level 3 restrictions. In each case, the newspaper reports, there were 40 or 50 people crammed “cheek by cheek” into a medium-sized room at No. 10. In his letter to the police, Mr Coyle said: “There is a palpable sense of outrage among voters that they followed the rules while those responsible for their design and enforcement broke them at the top of the government. The Prime Minister was asked about this and replied that ‘no Covid rule was broken’, but reading the advice I think even holding these events was a rule violation at the era.” In his letter, Mr Gardiner said he was surprised that when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick was interviewed on LBC on Friday, she said the force was not investigating the case because she had not received correspondence at this subject. “If these events have taken place, it implies that there is one rule for the government and another for everyone,” he said. “I think your officers should investigate the matter further to establish the facts and see if any laws may have been broken.” Separately, Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner wrote to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case asking if he had considered referring the matter to the Met. Stay tuned for the latest news from across Scotland and beyond. Subscribe to our daily newsletterhere.

