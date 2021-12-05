Boris Johnson set to open Arthur Labinjo-Hughes murder investigation





Boris Johnson is expected to announce a broad investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with the aim of averting another such tragedy. The investigation will involve police, schools, social services and probation watchdogs, the Sunday Times reported and aims to learn lessons from what happened. He is likely to question whether guidelines need to be put in place to help protect at-risk youth in the event of future national lockdowns, the newspaper said. Arthurs’ stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum sentence of 29 years, after being convicted of her murder, while her father, Thomas Hughes, 29 years old, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter. Solihulls Local Child Safeguarding Partnership launched an independent review after it emerged in court that the boy had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they concluded there was no protection issue . Speaking on Friday on a campaign visit to Shropshire, the Prime Minister vowed to do everything in his power to establish what was wrong. A memorial for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes is displayed on the big screen ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Credit: Pennsylvania He said it was essential to learn lessons and determine what else could have been done to protect the child. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is due to make a statement in the Commons on the case on Monday. On Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed that Tustin and Hughes’ sentences should be reviewed. The AGO has 28 days from the date of conviction to review a case, assess whether it falls under the Abusive Sentencing Regime (ULS) and make a decision to refer a sentence to the Court of Appeal. . The Court of Appeal then decides on the cases which have been referred to it. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with his father Thomas Hughes and his partner Emma Tustin Credit: Family document / West Midlands Police A spokesperson for AGO said: The thoughts of the Attorney General are with those who loved Arthur. I can confirm that the sentences imposed on Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes were returned to the Attorney General for review to determine if they were too weak. Football fans cheered on Saturday during the sixth minute of the West Ham game against Chelsea as a photo of Arthur was displayed on a screen. Further tributes have been paid by Coventry City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City as Aston Villa will follow suit in Sunday’s clash with Leicester.

