Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 18,000 Crore In Poll Tied State

Among the more expensive projects were the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, which would help reduce travel time, and the 120 MW Vyasi hydropower plant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a multitude of projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore, including the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor in Uttarakhand.

He was greeted at the inaugural event by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Uttarakhand is not only the faith of the whole country, but also the land of karma and hardness. Therefore, the development of this sector, giving this sector a grandiose appearance, is the top priority of the government of the dual engine.

Amid loud applause from the crowd, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that years of hard work had finally brought this day and that these projects would play an important role in making this decade the decade of Uttarakhand.

As the state assembly elections approach, the prime minister took the opportunity to attack the state’s previous dispensation. He said: “After 10 years there was such a government in the country, which wasted precious time in the country, Uttarakhand. For 10 years there have been scams, scams in the name of infrastructure To make up for the loss the country caused by this, we worked twice as hard and still do today. “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that under the government of the United Progressive Alliance, the country built 288 km of national highways in Uttarakhand, while his government built more than 2,000 km in the state in seven years. He said the previous government spent around Rs 600 crore in seven years on Uttarakhand’s national highways, while his government spent more than Rs 12,000 crore in seven years.

Modi addressing the crowd said his government had done everything in its power to strengthen the country, from granting a rank, a pension to providing modern weapons to the armed forces.

The prime minister also said that Uttarakhand is one of the top states in the country in terms of COVID-19[female[feminine vaccination.

He said the “twin engine” government was working overtime to improve the state’s health infrastructure. For this, three new medical schools have been approved in Uttarakhand.

He also expressed his joy at laying the foundation stone for the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which would cut travel time between the two locations in half.

He said that unlike other parties, the BJP focused on “Sabka saath, sabka vishwas” and worked on this motto. “We said that whatever projects we bring, we will do it for everyone, without discrimination. We have not made the banking policy of the vote the basis but have given priority to the service of the people.”

Modi also explained how host families in Uttarakhand were run with great success. Uttarakhand can show leadership to the whole country by building homestays, expanding facilities. Such changes will make Uttarakhand autonomous.

Praising the people of Uttarakhand, Modi said, “The next five years will lead Uttarakhand to the Silver Jubilee. There is no goal that Uttarakhand cannot achieve. There is no goal that Uttarakhand cannot achieve. there is no such resolution that cannot be fulfilled in this Devbhoomi. “

At the event, Modi laid the foundation stones for 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and unveiled seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore after inspecting their models on display at the rally venue.

The Delhi-Dehradun highway or economic corridor which will reduce the distance between the two cities from the current 248 km to 180 km, and the infrastructure development projects for Badrinath which are part of the masterplan for the redevelopment of the Himalayan temple, were among the main projects, the first stone of which was laid by the Prime Minister.

The 120 MW Vyasi hydroelectric project, a 38 km section between Devprayag and Shrikot on the NH-58, and a 33 km widened section between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway, both of which are part of the all-weather road road project, were among the other crucial projects inaugurated by Modi.

Other projects included were the Dehradun-Paonta Sahib road project (Himachal Pradesh), which was to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,700 crore. This new infrastructure will reduce travel time and provide seamless connectivity between the two locations. It will also stimulate interstate tourism.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the child-friendly city project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their journeys.

Modi’s visit to Dehradun today is his third election-related visit to Uttarakhand in three months. Previously, Prime Minister Modi visited Rishikesh on October 4 to inaugurate an oxygen plant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and traveled to Kedarnath on November 5 to unveil the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are expected early next year.

With contributions from agencies

