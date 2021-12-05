Imran phones Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa about the tragic and heinous murder of a vigilante from Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot, to express the feeling of deep shame and anger of the Pakistani and assured that those arrested would be prosecuted for the full extent of the law.

The Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister had previously expressed confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan would ensure justice in the case. Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by an extremist mob in Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family, the Sri Lankan President wrote on Twitter. He added: Sri Lanka and its people are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will keep his pledge to bring all those involved to justice. The Sri Lankan president hoped that the Pakistani government would ensure the safety of Sri Lankan workers in the future. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose government is a key regional ally of Pakistan, took to Twitter on Friday and called the development shocking.

The prime minister, in a tweet on Saturday, said he had expressed the nation’s anger and shame on the Sri Lankan people over Priyantha’s murder. He said all Pakistanis were saddened and ashamed of the incident. I informed him more than 100 people [have been] arrested and assured him that they would be prosecuted with all the rigor of the law, added the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the alien’s autopsy report found that 99% of his body had been burned, and with the exception of one foot, all of his bones were broken.

All of her vital organs, liver, stomach, and one of her kidneys were affected, while torture marks were visible all over her body and her spinal cord was broken in three different places. The report cited fractures of the skull and jaw as the cause of death.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that following the autopsy, his body was sent to Lahore, with two elite Force vehicles escorting him. The body will be handed over to the Sri Lankan consulate in Lahore, the spokesperson said. Once all the legal formalities have been completed, the body will be sent to Sri Lanka via a special flight, the spokesperson added.

The government of Punjab sent a first investigative report into the tragic incident to Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources said, as authorities confirmed that 120 people, including 13 key suspects, had been arrested. Sources said two key suspects confessed to their involvement in the torture and murder of the director.

According to the preliminary report, Priyantha Diyawadana, who was a manager at Rajco Industries in Sialkot, visited the factory and berated the supervisor for its poor cleanliness and told him to remove everything on the walls for a limewash. An argument arose when Priyantha removed posters from the factory walls. The posters would have been inscribed with the name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Shortly after, the owner of the factory arrived on site and fixed the problem. Kumara also apologized for the misunderstanding on his part. After Priyantha’s apology, the case would have been considered settled and the factory workers would have dispersed.

The police report suspects the supervisor, reprimanded by the late Sri Lankan director, to be primarily responsible for the plot to kill Diyawadana. He is said to have instigated certain members of the factory staff to attack the manager. Within minutes, a mob formed on the victim who ultimately lynched him. According to the report, there was a group among the staff at Rajco Industries who hated the foreign national and could often be heard bickering over trivial matters. On the other hand, the owners of the industrial unit were satisfied with the performance of the manager, his dedication to work, his pleasant disposition and his sense of discipline.

A total of 13 security guards were present at the factory at the time of the attack but, surprisingly, none of them attempted to rescue the victim or disperse the crowd, according to the report. Although they did not try to save Priyantha, at least two Good Samaritans did try to save him. The Geo News broadcast footage where at least two were trying to save him and later his body, from the violent group. A man in a red sweater jumped up and tried to save Priyantha as the mob beat him up. Alone, he formed a protective shield over the lying victim with his own body and suffered the beatings for some time, but was unable to continue to offer resistance after some time. After Priyantha’s death, another man, wearing a black jacket, can be seen folding his palms together in pleading and begging the crowd to spare the body and not set it on fire. But he was thrown aside by the wicked crowd. Kumaras’ body was then dragged outside the factory. Police received a phone call at 11:28 am regarding the incident, officials said. A group of police reached the site within 12 minutes. A large contingent of police was then dispatched to the scene of the crime to round up and arrest the suspects.

Informing the media about the progress so far, the special assistant to the chief information minister, Hasaan Khawar, said at least 118 people, including 13 key suspects, have been arrested for the bloody murder. -cold. Khawar said the suspects were arrested using 160 videos which yielded 12 hours of footage. He said the provincial government had formed 10 teams to arrest all suspects involved in the murder. The Sri Lankan director was already dead when police received the first phone call regarding the incident, he said.

The Punjab government spokesman said the police and civilian administration would take the investigation to its logical conclusion. Hasaan Khawar said a case has been registered against those involved in the tragic incident in Sialkot over the police complaint under the Murder and Counterterrorism Act.

He revealed that the Sri Lankan national was living alone in the country.

The Punjab’s Inspector General of Police said police negligence was not a factor in the brutal murder. He said the district police officer (DPO) and a police commissioner (SP) had to walk to the crime scene as roads were blocked in the area that day.

