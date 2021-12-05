India, Russia to sign number of pacts at Narendra Modi-Vladimir Putin summit on Monday – Kashmir Reader





NEW DELHI: India and Russia are expected to sign a series of pacts to further strengthen cooperation in key areas of defense, trade and investment, energy and technology during summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on Monday, government sources said.

At the summit as well as during the inaugural “2 + 2” defense and foreign talks, the two sides are also expected to focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the growing threat of terrorism, especially from groups like Lashkar- e-Taiba and Jaish -e-Mohammed.

We learn that the joint declaration to be released after the summit is likely to reflect India’s concerns about cross-border terrorism and the security implications stemming from the Afghan crisis.

While Putin arrives in Delhi on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrive on Sunday evening.

According to the Foreign Office (MEA), Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will start summit talks at 5:30 p.m. and the Russian leader will leave Delhi at 9:30 p.m.

Prior to the summit, India cleared the long-standing AK 203 Kalashnikov rifle deal worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for the production of over five lakhs of AK-203 assault rifles at Korwa in Amethi by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

The two sides are also expected to conclude the final phase of negotiations for a logistics support agreement, which is expected to be signed either in the two plus two talks or at the summit.

Reflecting their proven defense ties, India and Russia are also expected to renew a framework for military-technical cooperation for the next decade at the summit, in addition to announcing a joint commission on technology and science.

The two sides could also confirm a number of defense procurement proposals in addition to deliberating on the long-standing plan to jointly produce 200 Kamov-226T twin-engine light helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces.

According to sources, India will likely inform the Russian side of its position on the eastern border line of Ladakh as well as its concerns about various regional developments.

The sources said President Putin’s decision to visit India despite the current COVID-19 situation in Russia reflects the importance he attaches to the relationship with India.

“December 6 will be a full day for Russia,” said a source referring to back-to-back important meetings.

The day will begin with talks between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Shoygu within the framework of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.

In addition, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with his Russian counterpart Lavrov.

Then the Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministers of the two parties will hold the “2 + 2” dialogue at 11:30 pm.

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will meet face-to-face ahead of the 21st India-Russia summit.

A dinner will also be organized for the Russian leader.

The pacts to be signed will cover a wide range of areas, including trade, energy, culture, defense and technology, the sources said.

Besides government-to-government deals, a number of other covenants are also expected to be confirmed on the sidelines of the summit, the sources said.

“Despite the global geopolitical changes, our relations with Russia have been very stable,” said another source.

Regarding defense cooperation, the sources said the two sides should focus on co-production and co-development of military equipment and platforms.

Referring to investment links, they said the $ 30 billion target had already been reached in 2018 and now needs to be raised to $ 50 billion by 2025.

They said efforts would be to diversify trade relations which have so far been dominated by cooperation in the energy sector.

“We are looking for new engines of growth,” said the source.

The sources said India is also keen to strengthen its trade relations with the Russian Far East and that 11 governors from the region have been invited to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat conclave.

The last annual India-Russia summit was held in September 2019 during Modi’s visit to Vladivostok.

The annual summit could not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

E-mail

To print Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirreader.com/2021/12/05/india-russia-to-ink-number-of-pacts-during-narendra-modi-vladimir-putin-summit-on-monday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos