



Whether a country is democratic or not must be judged by the international community and not by a few self-appointed judges, China said in an official document on Saturday as it ramps up criticism of the upcoming state-sponsored Democracy Summit. United. There is no fixed model of democracy, China said in the official document entitled China: Democracy That Works, released on Saturday, which details its democratic efforts. The document specifies that the question of whether a country is democratic must be recognized by the international community, and not arbitrarily decided by a few self-appointed judges. Over the past hundred years, the Party has led the people to realize people’s democracy in China. The Chinese people now really have their own future and that of the society and the country in their hands, according to the newspaper, the state broadcaster CGTN reported. China called its system a people’s democracy after President Xi Jinping proposed the concept two years ago in Shanghai, according to state media. Led by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since 1949, the governance of China is firmly under party control with all functions of government, including the legislature and the judiciary, fully in accordance with the rules established by the CCP. The Chinese legislature, the National People’s Congress, is seen largely as a ceremony and a buffer for decisions finalized by the CCP. Considered to have become increasingly authoritarian under Xi, the term global democracy was enshrined in law last March. Beijing sharply criticized the Democracy Summit to be held next week, with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials calling it a joke when the Chinese Democracy Document was released on Saturday. The United States is a so-called Democracy Leader, but its so-called Democracy Summit is all about suppressing and containing countries with a different development model, said Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Office of the United States. CPC Central Committee policy research.

