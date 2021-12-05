PM assures Sri Lankan President of justice in Sialkot lynching





Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday to express the nation’s “anger and shame” over the murder by a vigilante of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

The Sri Lankan national was tortured to death in the city of Punjab yesterday. An angry crowd of hundreds also torched the body of a foreign national after lynching him for blasphemy allegations.

A police official, who arrived at the scene of the incident, told The Express Tribune on condition of anonymity that the deceased had been the operational manager of the plant for the past seven years.

He said the Sri Lankan national was accused by factory workers of “demolishing Durood Sharif”. Rumors then began to circulate in the factory area and a crowd started to gather in the morning, he said, adding that police were informed of the incident much later around 12:15 p.m.

“I spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in the United Arab Emirates to convey our nation’s anger and shame to the Sri Lankan people over the vigilante murder of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot,” wrote the Prime Minister on his official Twitter account today.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 4, 2021

Prime Minister Imran said he had informed the President of Sri Lanka that more than 100 people had been arrested so far in connection with the heinous murder, assuring him that they would be prosecuted with all the rigor of the law.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, speaking to Twitter, said he also spoke with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman Peiris and expressed his deep sadness and condolences for the incident. tragic.

“Pakistani leaders will ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly,” he added.

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 4, 2021

Earlier today Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was shocked to see the brutal and deadly attack on Priyantha by an extremist mob in Pakistan.

“My heart goes out to his wife and family. SriLanka and her people are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will keep his pledge to bring all those involved to justice,” he added.

– Mahinda Rajapaksa (resPresRajapaksa) December 4, 2021

Progress to date

Earlier today, police arrested a prime suspect and booked at least 800 more under anti-terrorism law a day after the brutal incident. Police said Farhan Idrees, the main suspect, had been arrested.

They said hundreds of people armed with batons and batons were present inside the factory at the time of the murder of the foreign national.

After the murder, the crowd dragged her body through the streets, police said, adding that they had failed to stop the crowd due to lack of strength.

According to the initial investigation, police said the Sri Lankan citizen was killed following allegations of blasphemy. They added that they were investigating the matter from all angles.

In the meantime, a first report on the incident has been submitted to Prime Minister Imran by the Punjab police. According to the report, at least 112 suspects were arrested who were identified with the help of factory managers. The provocateurs were also arrested.

Lynched for “blasphemy”

The nation was shocked and disgusted on Friday when a Sri Lankan national was brutally lynched and his body set on fire by a mob in Sialkot. The sickening incident outraged the nation as civilian and military leaders denounced it as “horrific”, “shameful” and “extrajudicial self-defense”.

The heartbreaking incident took place on the Wazirabad road from Sialkot, where workers at private factories brutally lynched the Sri Lankan national.

Several gruesome video clips shared on social media showed a mob beating the victim while chanting slogans against blasphemy. Other clips showed her body set on fire, as well as the overturned wreckage of what would have been her car.

Many in the crowd made no attempt to hide their identities and some took selfies in front of the burning corpse. Police claimed the gruesome incident took place at the factory premises and that there was no way to find out until then.

