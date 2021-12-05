US Senator Rubio demands to know why NYT covers up Xi Jinping’s mistreatment of Uyghurs

In recent weeks, the New York Times has published several articles on Chinese dictator Xi Jinpings’ attempts to secure his place among his country’s most historic figures.

In one example, from November, a Times headline noted, To shape China’s future, Xi is rewriting its past. To add context to his efforts, the article quoted Xi, who once observed: To destroy a country, you must first eradicate its history.

The irony of using this quote is obviously lost on those who peddle Project 1619 as a legitimate story. Still, US Senator Marco Rubio wonders if The Times is repeating its own sordid story by covering Communist atrocities.

Earlier this week, the Florida Republican wrote a letter to Times editor AG Sulzberger, warning of yet another historic blemish on the New York Times record, if what Rubio claims holds true.

Rubio claims the Times has 403 pages of documents detailing Xis’ role in the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China, but refuses to report them for political reasons.

As you know, your newspaper has a long history of covering up brutal atrocities, Rubio wrote. He referred to the work of former Times correspondent Walter Duranty, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the Soviet Union in the 1930s, but did not explain how Josef Stalin deliberately starved millions of people. people living in Ukraine.

It seems history is repeating itself, Rubio said in the letter.

He argued that since 2019, The Times had, but for unknown reasons, documents that link Xi and other senior Chinese Communist Party officials to Uyghur brutality.

The documents would explain how Xi explicitly authorized the rewriting of anti-terrorism laws, the roundup and sentencing of Uyghurs in prisons, the imposition of forced sterilization and the use of forced labor in Xinjiang.

More than 100 years ago, The New York Times promised to deliver the news impartially, without fear or favor, regardless of the party, sect or interests involved, Rubio points out. The newspaper failed this test by covering up Xis’ direct involvement in the genocide.

The senator added that there was no illusion that Sulzberger would launch an internal investigation to hold accountable those who carried water for Xi.

Yet, he added, America and those Uighurs who are suffering unjustly in prisons and forced labor camps in Xinjiang deserve answers.

Rubio submitted a few questions that he wanted answered.

These included identifying who had decided not to disclose the documents for which someone had risked their life to save lives in Xinjiang, and answering why the Times misleadingly characterized Xis’ policies as counter- terrorism instead of genuine genocide, as the documents claim to show.

Rubio also wanted to know if The Times contacted the CCP about the mass of documents, and if so, make a deal to keep the content silent.

For a newspaper that has spent four years suggesting that the duly elected leader of the free world was a Russian agent bent on destroying America, the protection of a brutal dictator ordering genocide is simply astounding, Rubio added.

The New York Times appears to have withheld evidence that Xi sanctioned the total destruction of a people. No word of apology will erase your newspapers’ complicity in the ongoing genocide, but at the very least, you should end the censorship of your journalists and allow all details to be disclosed impartially, without fear or fear. favor.

