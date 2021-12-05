Politics
US Senator Rubio demands to know why NYT covers up Xi Jinping’s mistreatment of Uyghurs
In recent weeks, the New York Times has published several articles on Chinese dictator Xi Jinpings’ attempts to secure his place among his country’s most historic figures.
In one example, from November, a Times headline noted, To shape China’s future, Xi is rewriting its past. To add context to his efforts, the article quoted Xi, who once observed: To destroy a country, you must first eradicate its history.
The irony of using this quote is obviously lost on those who peddle Project 1619 as a legitimate story. Still, US Senator Marco Rubio wonders if The Times is repeating its own sordid story by covering Communist atrocities.
Earlier this week, the Florida Republican wrote a letter to Times editor AG Sulzberger, warning of yet another historic blemish on the New York Times record, if what Rubio claims holds true.
Rubio claims the Times has 403 pages of documents detailing Xis’ role in the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China, but refuses to report them for political reasons.
As you know, your newspaper has a long history of covering up brutal atrocities, Rubio wrote. He referred to the work of former Times correspondent Walter Duranty, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the Soviet Union in the 1930s, but did not explain how Josef Stalin deliberately starved millions of people. people living in Ukraine.
It seems history is repeating itself, Rubio said in the letter.
He argued that since 2019, The Times had, but for unknown reasons, documents that link Xi and other senior Chinese Communist Party officials to Uyghur brutality.
The documents would explain how Xi explicitly authorized the rewriting of anti-terrorism laws, the roundup and sentencing of Uyghurs in prisons, the imposition of forced sterilization and the use of forced labor in Xinjiang.
More than 100 years ago, The New York Times promised to deliver the news impartially, without fear or favor, regardless of the party, sect or interests involved, Rubio points out. The newspaper failed this test by covering up Xis’ direct involvement in the genocide.
The senator added that there was no illusion that Sulzberger would launch an internal investigation to hold accountable those who carried water for Xi.
Yet, he added, America and those Uighurs who are suffering unjustly in prisons and forced labor camps in Xinjiang deserve answers.
Rubio submitted a few questions that he wanted answered.
These included identifying who had decided not to disclose the documents for which someone had risked their life to save lives in Xinjiang, and answering why the Times misleadingly characterized Xis’ policies as counter- terrorism instead of genuine genocide, as the documents claim to show.
Rubio also wanted to know if The Times contacted the CCP about the mass of documents, and if so, make a deal to keep the content silent.
For a newspaper that has spent four years suggesting that the duly elected leader of the free world was a Russian agent bent on destroying America, the protection of a brutal dictator ordering genocide is simply astounding, Rubio added.
The New York Times appears to have withheld evidence that Xi sanctioned the total destruction of a people. No word of apology will erase your newspapers’ complicity in the ongoing genocide, but at the very least, you should end the censorship of your journalists and allow all details to be disclosed impartially, without fear or fear. favor.
To verify Tampafp.com for politics, Tampa Local News, Sports and National Headlines. Support journalism by by clicking here on our GoFundMe or subscribe to our free newsletter by clicking here.
Android users, Click here to download the free press app And never miss a story. It’s free and coming soon to Apple users.
Sources
2/ https://www.tampafp.com/us-sen-rubio-demands-to-know-why-nyt-is-covering-up-for-xi-jinpings-brutal-mistreatment-of-the-uyghurs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]