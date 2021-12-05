Pakistan. Dozens of arrests after lynching and burning of Sri Lankan man | New





Up to 120 arrests have been made, an official said, and raids continue after the plant manager, accused of blasphemy, was killed on Friday.

Dozens of people have been arrested in Pakistan after a Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set on fire by a mob who accused him of blasphemy.

Several gruesome video clips shared on social media on Friday showed a mob beating the victim while chanting slogans against blasphemy. Other clips showed her body set on fire, as well as the overturned wreckage of what would have been her car.

Many in the crowd made no attempt to hide their identities and some took selfies in front of the burning corpse.

Police spokesman Khurram Shahzad said on Saturday that up to 120 people had been arrested, including one of the main suspects, and the raids were continuing.

Police experts are investigating the case from various angles, including that some factory workers have played a religious card to get revenge on the manager, said Tahir Ashrafi, a religious scholar and the prime minister’s special representative for the ‘religious harmony, which confirmed the arrests and said some workers had said the manager was very strict.

Malik Naseem Awan, a resident and lawyer of Sialkot, a district in central Punjab province about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of the capital, Islamabad, where the attack took place, told the AFP news agency that he was worried about the effect this would have on the country’s image.

I can’t tell you how embarrassed I am. It would have been different if someone had done this individually, but the crowd in attendance watched him in silence and no one tried to save him, he said.

The attack sparked outrage, with Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it a day of shame for Pakistan.

The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the burning down of the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are ongoing

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

In the port city of Karachi, members of civil society demonstrated on Saturday against the lynching of the Sri Lankan national.

Protesters said they condemned the murder and called on the government to take action to end the abuse of the blasphemy law.

He was killed on false blasphemy charges, said human rights activist Mehnaz Rehman.

The people who killed him were people who didn’t want to work and he just asked them to work honestly so they killed him under the guise of blasphemy. This law is abused by such people, Rehman said.

A senior Pakistani official told AFP that Islamabad had been in contact with Sri Lankan diplomats about the incident and assured them that everyone involved in the heinous crime would be brought to justice.

Few issues are as galvanizing in Pakistan as blasphemy, and even the slightest suggestion of insulting Islam can fuel protests and incite lynchings.

Rights groups say blasphemy accusations can often be used to settle personal blood feuds, with minorities largely the target.

