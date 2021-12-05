Ahead of Biden democracy summit, China publishes its own ‘democratic model’, World News





Ahead of the Democratic Summit which will be hosted virtually by US President Biden, the Communist Party of China (CPC) published a white paper on its “democratic model” on Saturday. The paper, titled: “China: a democracy that works” to bring “people’s democracy” under the Chinese Communist Party. The document states that the Chinese system allows “at the community level autonomy“.” Under the leadership of the party organization at the community level, residents of rural and urban areas directly establish committees and exercise their democratic rights. “ Read also: “Visible deterioration of democracy”: the United States joins the annual list of “declining” democracies The newspaper said there are 503,000 administrative villages in the country which have been established by village committees and 112,000 urban communities established by residents’ committees. Watch: China pushes to counter Biden democracy summit “The whole process of People’s Democracy is a creation of the CCP to lead the people to pursue, develop and realize democracy, embodying the party’s innovation in promoting China’s democratic theories, systems and practices.” , he added. white paper asserted. Also read: Hong Kong pro-democracy clothing store closed due to “evil forces” The document further stated that “the leadership of the CCP” is the “fundamental guarantee” for the entire process of people’s democracy. The newspaper declared that “people’s democracy is a complete system with supporting mechanisms and procedures” while shamelessly espousing the primacy of the Communist Party by asserting that the country should have a “strong organization and centralized management“. Read also | Hong Kong: Tiananmen pro-democracy vigilante leader invokes Gandhi in sentencing According to the newspaper, “the CCP is the fundamental guarantee of the whole process of people’s democracy.” The white paper said that over 900 million voters participated in the elections to the “People’s Congress” at cantonal and country level in 2016 and 2017, presenting it as the “largest direct elections in the world”. The Biden the administration had excluded China from the democratic summit, including Putin’s Russia. Russia and China criticized Biden’s decision, calling it “an obvious product of his Cold War mentality” as Taiwan was asked to anger the Xi regime. The democratic summit is due to take place on December 9-10. (With contributions from the Agencies)

