In Uttarakhand, linked to polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes Congress for demoralizing the military, rendering citizens powerless





Prime Minister Modi also said that the BJP government has developed the Kedarnath dham which has resulted in increased attendance and created new employment opportunities for people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Uttarakhand, where the poll is located. Development projects are worth around Rs 18,000 crore. Speaking to the public at a public meeting, Prime Minister Modi criticized the previous congressional government for accusing it of a policy of appeasing and demoralizing the military while rendering people powerless. Prime Minister Modi alleged that the previous government ignored the development of the hills. Our mountains, our culture, are not only strongholds of faith, they are also strongholds of our country’s security. One of the main priorities of the country is to make life easier for people living in the mountains. Sadly, this contemplation was nowhere in the political strategy of those who remained in government for decades, Modi said. He said that between 2007 and 2014, the central government built only 288 km of national highways worth Rs 600 cr in Uttarakhand, while the NDA government built national highways of more than 2,000 km worth Rs 12,000 cr in Uttarakhand over the past seven years. The previous government did not work on infrastructure in the hilly border areas as sincerely as it should have. Roads should be built near the border, bridges should be built, they didn’t care. Whether it was a rank, a pension, modern weapons, giving a dignified response to the terrorists, they had vowed to demoralize the army at all levels. The government in power today cannot be pressured by any country in the world. We are the first to follow the nation’s mantra, Prime Minister Modi said. , -,, ,: PM – PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 4, 2021 He accused opposition parties of playing the politics of appeasement and added that previous governments forced people to depend on government aid for small things. There has been an attempt by some political parties to give something to only one section, be it of their caste, of a particular religion, by discriminating in society. This section has been transformed into a vote bank… These political parties have also adopted another approach (for the vote bank). One form of their deformity was to make people powerless rather than making them strong. They made people dependent. The idea of ​​this deformity policy was to keep people dependent while leaving them unhappy, Prime Minister Modi said. He said the BJP has been working with the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas approach, which is in the best interests of the nation. We said that whatever projects we bring, we will do it for everyone, without discrimination. We have not made the banking policy of the vote the basis of our governance because we have given priority to the service of the people. Our approach has been to strengthen the country, he said. Prime Minister Modi also said that the BJP government has developed the Kedarnath dham which has resulted in increased attendance and created new employment opportunities for people. Get live stock quotes from BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

