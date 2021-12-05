Sri Lankan Parliament condemns lynching of Lankan national in Pak; Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa calls for justice





The Parliament of Sri Lanka and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday condemned the brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Pakistan and hoped Prime Minister Imran Khan will keep his pledge to bring all those involved to justice and ensure the security of the rest of the island nation. expatriate workers.

In a gruesome incident on Friday, Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, who was in her forties, was lynched and her body burned by angry supporters of a die-hard Islamist party who attacked a garment factory in Pakistan’s province of Punjab on allegations of blasphemy.

Diyawadana, originally from Kandy in Sri Lanka, worked as the general manager of the garment factory in Sialkot district, about 100 km from Lahore.

The Sri Lankan government and the opposition have united in urging the Sri Lankan authorities to hold talks with Islamabad to ensure the safety of the rest of the Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan.

Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will keep his pledge to bring all involved to justice.

– Mahinda Rajapaksa (resPresRajapaksa) December 4, 2021

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Rajapaksa said: “It is shocking to see the brutal and deadly attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will keep his pledge to bring all involved to justice.

Khan said in a tweet: The horrific self-defense attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning fire of a Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are underway. Pakistani President Arif Alvi tweeted: The Sialkot incident is really very sad and shameful, and nothing religious in any way. Islam is a religion that has established canons of deliberative justice rather than collective lynchings. “We are pleased that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan very strongly condemned this brutal act,” Sri Lankan Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told parliament.

The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the burning down of the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are ongoing

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

Diywadana graduated from Peradeniya University in Kandy. He came from a poor background, Parliament was told.

He was assassinated by supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a hardline Islamist party, which was previously banned.

“Mr. Kumara allegedly tore up a TLP hardline poster with Quranic verses written on it and threw it in the trash. The poster of the Islamist party was stuck on the wall next to Kumara’s office. Some factory workers saw him remove the poster and spread the word in the factory, ”according to a police official in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Hundreds of men, enraged by the blasphemy incident, began to gather outside the factory from neighboring areas. Most of them were activists and supporters of the TLP.

“The crowd dragged the suspect (the Sri Lankan national) out of the factory and severely tortured him. After succumbing to his injuries, the crowd burned his body before the police got there, ”the official said.

Several videos circulated on social networks showing hundreds of men gathered at the site surrounding the body of the Sri Lankan national. They chanted TLP slogans.

The Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Khan recently lifted the TLP ban after signing a secret deal with him, following which its leader Saad Rizvi and more than 1,500 militants accused of terrorism were released from prison.

The TLP in return had ended its weeklong sit-in in the Punjab after withdrawing its deportation request from the French ambassador on the issue of blasphemous cartoons in France.

Late Friday evening, Punjab police said they had arrested 100 suspects, after identifying them through video footage.

We have arrested 100 suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national for terrorism and other charges, Inspector General of Police (Punjab) Rao Sardar Ali Khan said in a statement.

More arrests are underway and those involved in this bloody incident will not be spared, he said.

Condemning the incident, Amnesty International, the world’s human rights watchdog, demanded an impartial investigation.

PAKISTAN: Amnesty International is deeply alarmed by the disturbing lynching and murder of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, allegedly on a blasphemy charge. The authorities must immediately conduct an independent, impartial and expeditious investigation and hold the perpetrators to account.

Today’s event underscores the urgency with which an environment that allows abuse and puts lives at risk must be rectified, he said in a series of tweets.

Pakistan has extremely strict laws against defamation of Islam, including the death penalty, and human rights activists say they are often used to settle personal disputes in the predominantly Muslim country.

A report by a US government advisory group says Pakistan has used blasphemy laws more than any other country in the world.

Simple allegations of blasphemy have sparked violence against minorities like Christians.

Several people accused of blasphemy have been lynched in recent years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/sri-lankas-parliament-condemns-lynching-of-lankan-national-in-pak-pm-mahinda-rajapaksa-seeks-justice-7656008/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos