Boris and Carrie release official Christmas card featuring dog Dilyn

Downing Street has released Boris and Carrie Johnson’s official Christmas card which features a photo of their dog Dilyn – but not their baby – for the second year in a row.

No10 today released images of the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie’s festive greeting card that will be sent to world leaders, embassies and other influential groups.

The cover of the card features an image of their Jack Russell cross playing in the snow in the Downing Street Garden.

Dilyn was also honored to be featured on last year’s card, then pictured wearing green tinsel around his neck as he gazed into the distance past No.10’s famous black door.

The reverse side of this year’s card features a work of art made by a pupil at a school in Mr Johnson’s constituency in West London.

Over 7,000 cards issued for mailing to world leaders, embassies and other influential groups

But neither the Prime Minister, nor his wife, nor his son Wilfred, now 19 months old, are shown on the personalized map.

And little Wilfred’s name was not included next to his parents’ signatures inside the card.

Mr Johnson’s choice for 2021 and last year stood in stark contrast to many of his predecessors, including Tony Blair and David Cameron, who put themselves and their loved ones – humans – in the spotlight.

The Camerons card in 2008 featured David and Samantha with their children Nancy, four, Arthur, two, and Ivan, six, who tragically died the following year.

Dilyn was also the star of last year’s Christmas card, after Mr Johnson appeared to choose his dog over new son Wilfred to face the wishes. Previous prime ministers have traditionally used family photos on their card covers

Wilfred, the 19-month-old son of the Prime Minister, was conspicuously absent from the personalized card for the second year in a row. Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds are said to be determined to avoid making their newborn baby a “public figure”. Pictured: Boris Johnson and his son Wilfred at Peppa Pig World

In 1998, Tony and Cherie Blair’s card featured Euan, 14, Nicky, 13, and Katherine, 10.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds are said to be determined to avoid making their newborn baby a “public figure”.

The image of Dilyn on the cover of the card is believed to be part of a set from a controversial photoshoot earlier this year.

The image was picked up in a cold February weather by Pippa Fowles, one of three Downing St photographers, as part of an ‘Instagram style’ photoshoot for Dilyn.

At the time, this raised questions about the work of No10’s press operation as a taxpayer-funded personal vanity project.

Mr Johnson’s choice for 2021 and last year contrasts with many of his predecessors. Pictured: 1998 – The card of Tony and Cherie Blair including their children Euan (left), 14, Nicky (right), 13 and Kathryn (front), 10

2008 – Christmas card from David and Samantha Cameron, showing their tragically deceased children Nancy, Arthur and Ivan

The government was forced to defend the photos, claiming that the photographers took photos “not only of the prime minister but of the entire cabinet”.

Ms Fowles, reportedly on secondment from the Defense Department, works alongside PM’s personal photographer Andrew Parsons, who is employed as a part-time special adviser for the equivalent of 100,000 a year.

Just a day before the photo was posted, another of No10’s photographers posted a candid photo he had taken of Larry the Cat, the chief mouser of Downing Street, on a bookcase under a portrait of the Queen.

Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, criticized the photoshoots, saying: “The public will rightly wonder why there is apparently no limit to the money that can be found to pay a coterie of photographers from vanity for the Prime Minister. “

Dilyn the Dog’s photoshoot in February raised questions about the work of No10’s press operation, which has been described as a personal vanity project

The image on the card was reportedly picked up in cold February weather by Pippa Fowles, one of the three Downing St photographers, as part of an ‘Instagram style’ photoshoot for Dilyn (pictured, another of the images taken in February)

The design on the back of this year’s card features a design by student Tejinder Virdee of Uxbridge College in Mr Johnson’s constituency in West London.

Tejinder’s watercolor and acrylic artwork of Front Door No10 was chosen from 15 designs submitted by the college’s art, design and media students.

A spokesperson for No10 said the designs “aimed to reflect the college’s great diversity and commitment to British values”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Many thanks to the students of Uxbridge College for their brilliant artistic work on the Downing Street Christmas card.

“I want to thank Tejinder and all the students who participated for their wonderful creations.”