PM Narendra Modi – The New Indian Express





Through PTI DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the BJP election campaign in Uttarakhand, inaugurating or laying the foundations for projects worth more than Rs 18,000 crore and claiming that “mahayagya” connectivity is in progress. courses across the country to make up for the 10-year loss of the previous government. “The infrastructure projects inaugurated and founded here today are part of this ‘mahayagya’. We are doing things at double speed to make up for lost time,” Modi said during a rally at Parade Ground here. Reiterating what he had said to Kedarnath, the Prime Minister noted that the projects will help make this decade that of Uttarakhand. He said the reconstruction work carried out in Kedarnath by his government brought a record number of over 10 lakh worshipers to the Himalayan temple in 2019. He said projects whose first stones were laid in Uttarakhand on Saturday cover almost all sectors, including a Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor that will cut travel time between the two cities, the world’s largest wildlife corridor in half. elevated country, a child-friendly city project. and a new bridge next to Lakshman Jhoola in Rishikesh. He said previous governments had done little for the development of Uttarakhand while the Central BJP government had spent Rs 12,000 crore on state development over the past seven and a half years. “The development of Uttarakhand is the top priority of the twin-engine government. We have sanctioned development projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore to the state,” Modi said. “Previous governments did not have that thought. Whether in Uttarakhand or elsewhere, the previous government only thought about filling its own coffers.” Modi spoke of establishing “a rank, a pension” for veterans, buying modern weapons for the armed forces and giving an appropriate response to terrorists. He also explained how his government had built hundreds of kilometers of border roads. Legislative elections in Uttarakhand are scheduled for early next year.

