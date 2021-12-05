Pakistani Punjab Overseas Commission Vice Chairman Says 63% of Complaints Have Been Solved





The Vice-Chairman of the Punjab Overseas Commission (OPC), Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan. – Author’s image

LONDON: Overseas Punjab Commission (OPC) Vice-Chairman Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan said 63% of expatriate complaints have been resolved in the past three years, compared to previous governments only solved 37%.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistani High Commission in London, the vice president said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar dismantled the mafia that once occupied the assets of Pakistanis overseas, mainly in the Punjab.

Mahmood-ul-Hassan said that the Chief Minister of Punjab has worked hard over the past three years to fight the Mafia which has acted with impunity and made a profession of stealing the properties of Pakistanis abroad.

Thousands of backlogs have been resolved to the satisfaction of complainants, he said.

Mahmood-ul-Hassan said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Buzdar have adopted a “zero tolerance policy” towards the problems faced by Pakistanis overseas.

He said Prime Minister Khan had “done more for Pakistanis overseas than any other leader in Pakistan,” and the “greatest proof” is that he led the effort to give the vote. to overseas Pakistanis.

The OPC vice chairman said he was appointed two months ago to help foreign Pakistanis, contact them around the world and listen to their concerns.

He said overseas Pakistanis were “treated like second class citizens” before the time of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but he changed the dynamic after coming to power and granted “VIP status” To Pakistanis overseas.

“Usman Buzdar has done a lot of work for the Punjab and the Pakistanis overseas, but he has been criticized because it has become a fashion to criticize him. efforts of the government of Punjab to solve their problems and convey a message of goodwill from Usman Buzdar, “he said.

He said that soon a convention of overseas Pakistanis from 80 countries will be organized where the top performers will participate and their success will be celebrated.

The OPC vice chairman said that after three years of PTI regime, the Pakistan Overseas Commission is now working around the clock for all time zones around the world.

He noted that “this government has solved 63% of all complaints in three years, while the previous administration had solved only 37% while working only 9 to 5”.

He said the overseas community can register their complaints online and through a hotline, and a 24/7 hotline has been set up in the OPC office. .

Two months ago, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar appointed Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as OPC vice-president.

The Pakistan Overseas Commission is a special institution within the Department of Services and General Administration of the Punjab.

The commission is headed by the Chief Minister of Punjab, who gives his powers to the vice-president to lead the commission through the commissioner and the respective committees.

