Sri Lanka confident Prime Minister Imran Khan will punish culprits





In the aftermath of the horrific murder of a Sri Lankan in Sialkot, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday expressed confidence that his Pakistani counterpart would keep his pledge by bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara was beaten to death in Sialkot on Friday and set on fire by a mob over allegations of blasphemy.

Calling the incident a horrific self-defense attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would personally oversee an investigation and called it a shameful day for Pakistan.

Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa said in his statement on Twitter.

Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka and its people are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will keep his pledge to bring all those involved to justice.

Several video clips shared on social media showed a mob beating up Kumara. Other clips showed her body set on fire, as well as the overturned wreckage of what would have been her car.

Many in the crowd made no attempt to hide their identities, and some took selfies in front of the burning corpse.

The incident shocked Pakistanis, and the Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called it a cold-blooded and shameful murder.

“Such acts have no place in our faith and in our country,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said today.

Punjabi Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said on Saturday that the prime minister was constantly monitoring the situation after the Sialkot incident.

He also claimed that the Punjab police arrested almost all of the defendants involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national under Articles 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 147, 149 and the Anti-Terrorism Law (ATC).

The #Sialkot incident caused great pain and sorrow to all Pakistanis. PM @ImranKhanPTI is constantly monitoring the situation. @OfficialDPRPP arrested almost all of the defendants under Articles 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 147, 149 of the CrPC and the provisions of the Anti-terrorism Law.

– Muhammad Basharat Raja (@RajaBasharatLAW) December 4, 2021

Initial report sent to PM

A first investigative report into the lynching incident, finalized by Punjab Law Minister Basharat, had been sent to Prime Minister Imran and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a Bol News report confirmed on Saturday citing sources.

The Sialkot incident took place on the road to Wazirabad where most of the factories are located.

According to the report, the incident happened at 11 a.m., in the absence of factory owners, and at least 120 people were arrested for their involvement in the attack.

The sources also claimed that a delegation of foreign companies was due to visit the plant on Friday. Therefore, Kumara had asked his employees to clean the machines and remove the religious stickers stuck on them. Some people were unhappy with the plant manager for his discipline and the way he made them work, the sources added.

