‘Bricking in’ – Yorkshire bus driver reveals painful moment he first got behind the wheel of a double-decker bus





Imran Khan was “tinkering” when he had to get behind the wheel of a bus for the first time.

The inexperienced driver had avoided driving the large double-decker bus all day, he was told that even turning requires an entirely different approach.

He was “really nervous”.

A Yorkshire bus driver spoke of the grueling four-month process of becoming a bus driver.

Imran, 24, has been driving the first buses between Bradford and Leeds since January, you can catch him on the 72, X6 or X11.

The Bradford man had only passed his driving test for a year before applying for the job and had not driven since.

Imran said: They had no hope. I wouldn’t say the managers and trainers didn’t believe in me, but they didn’t think I would. No one thought I would.

Quite simply because I had no driving experience. I don’t blame anyone for thinking this, I had my doubts myself.

Imran wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father Shah Jehan, who has been driving buses for about 30 years.

Imran has been a First Bus driver since January (Image: Imran Khan)

Before becoming a bus driver, Imran didn’t even particularly like driving, he was always drawn to public transport and just liked buses, he couldn’t explain why. His father had to convince him to learn to drive. He had not driven through the First Bus interview process since then.

He applied in September 2020, and despite the fact that no one expected me to land the job.

He went to maintenance and the first thing he was supposed to do was drive a minibus in manual mode. I don’t like textbooks, admitted Imran. He drove the interviewer for ten minutes.

It was a good road, but there was just one small mistake, said Imran, who entered a lane at the roundabout a bit too late.

I told her Look because I really wanted this job Look, just give me a chance, Imran said.

The interviewer looked at him and gave in. Imran was invited for a second interview a few weeks later.

The next interviewer was a manager who seemed pretty laid back, and once again Imran demanded to be given a chance which they accepted and passed her again.

He then had to undergo a medical examination.

Imran drives the 72, X6 or X11 First buses (Image: Imran Khan)

The first time Imran had to drive a bus, he broke it.

He was with another intern whom he let drive the bus first. After about half an hour as a passenger, Imran decided to get behind the wheel.

He confessed: I was really nervous. I did my best to avoid driving it. I wasn’t scared or anything, just really nervous. I was looking forward to it but really nervous.

After getting behind the wheel, the trainer explained to him some major differences in driving a bus versus driving a smaller vehicle.

He was told that if he turned one way or the other, he had to move forward first before turning.

You can’t just take a left [or right] right now. You must drive towards what is in front of you before you go.

I was like bloody hell! Are you sure you want me to do this?

He said Who’s the coach, me or you?

There was also a case where he had to take a tight turn, which required turning slightly in the opposite direction before taking the tight turn.

It was a good experience, it was fun but I was really nervous, Imran said.

The Bradford man recently created a Facebook page called Bus driver Imran where he will share stories about his life as a bus driver.

Mohammed Raja, First Bradford depot operations manager, said: It’s always nice to hear from our newly trained drivers, especially if they’ve been following in the footsteps of a family member, that they appreciate the profession.

“Imran has clearly settled into his role as a bus driver in Bradford and I hope he will continue to fulfill his dreams of continuing where his father left off.

We asked First Bus a few more questions:

What is the job interview process at First Bus?

“After applying, our potential newcomers need to go to an assessment center, which includes driving a minibus vehicle to see if he / she would be suitable for training in a VPC (passenger vehicle) . If all goes well, an interview takes place followed by a medical examination and an application to the DVLA for a provisional bus license. Once the license is granted, a start date is given that works for everyone. “

How do you train new and inexperienced drivers?

“Classroom learning and driving skills for 12 weeks, which includes passing a PCV license driving test if unqualified initially.”

Do you supervise new drivers once they start?

“A buddy (mentor) travels with them for the first few weeks on the road where the support is provided by the mentor. Once completed, we have a program called Through Care which is conducted every three months for 12 months.

“Part of Through Care includes a driver quality assessment at each three month stage, followed by an interview with a manager to see how the new starter is doing and any questions or concerns can be raised and addressed.”

Are you looking for new drivers?

“Yes – either qualified or unqualified PCV.

If someone wants to become a driver, how can they apply?

Via the First Bus website

