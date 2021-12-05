Why Boris Johnson and his ministers called us all schmucks about a Covid Christmas – Dani Garavelli

Who fastened his tie at the office? Who was caught red-handed in the stationery closet? Who emailed everyone calling the GM an asshole?

The people who organized the Downing Street staff party last year would not have lacked valuable materials to lean on.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to a children's choir singing during the ceremony to turn on the lights of the Downing Street Christmas tree in London. Photo: AP Photo / Frank Augstein

Which political leader bragged about shaking hands with hospital patients as the pandemic raged (and then catching Covid-19 himself)?

Which cabinet minister awarded a $ 560,000 contract to a company run by partners of Dominic Cummings?

Which political adviser tried to pass off his trip to Castle Barnard for the world’s strangest eye test? How they must have laughed while drinking their wine and exchanging their secret gifts from Santa Claus.

How much harder would they have gripped their sides if they could have foreseen the LOLs yet to come? If only they had known that 2021 would see the stakes go up, then this year’s party quiz – if one needed one – could feature questions such as; which cabinet minister was caught groping his assistant? Which political leader reduced a CBI speech to a rant about Peppa Pig World?

Of course, generally, the point of such quizzes is for revelers to make fun of each other and their superiors.

While, on that party on December 18 when indoor mixing was banned, those who munched on their clandestine sofas laughed at us, the schmucks who spent last Christmas adhering to the rules Boris Johnson and his team set, but felt free to challenge them.

Those at the heart of power in the UK have been laughing at us ever since the very first person was diagnosed with Covid-19. They’re still laughing at us 21 months and 169,000 dead later.

So how did most of us spend the last holiday season? We did what we were told to be right, what we thought was right.

At Johnsons’ request, we kept our merry rags in our closets. We waved through the windows of the nursing homes. We exchanged gifts in frozen gardens.

To ensure our safety, we have left our elderly loved ones to spend Christmas Day 2020 alone. Some of those loved ones are no longer there to enjoy Christmas Day 2021.

Yet here we are again. December 25 is fast approaching. The new Covid Omicron variant is on the rise.

The UK government is between the hammer (scientists warn it must act quickly to prevent the spread) and the anvil (its leaders are just having a good time). And so, the conservative party is jostled by its good and bad angels.

When Business Secretary George Freeman cautioned against large offices, Johnson urged us to party.

When Thrse Coffey warned us not to kiss strangers under the mistletoe, Health Secretary Sajid Javid allowed us to kiss whoever we wanted (albeit cautiously).

Javid has yet to define the careful kiss. But that’s probably when you remember to turn off CCTV. If only his predecessor Matt Hancock had followed this advice.

Johnson may have finally realized he can’t urge the country to do one thing while it does another. But it’s too late. His credibility is shot down.

Prior to 2019, he and his Brexiteer brethren saw themselves as outlaws, a self-image they couldn’t give up even in government. And so they spent the pandemic undermining their own message, destroying their own authority.

Nowhere has this self-sabotage been clearer than in the attitude of prime ministers towards face coverings. Johnson is a libertarian opposed to state intervention; a natural anti-mask.

But if the state is you, what do you do then? In the Johnsons case, you encourage the continued use of masks while refusing to make them mandatory in restaurants and public transport.

You do them credit while pressing your own loose lips on the serve unhindered by such clutter. You appear without a mask in the Commons and even in hospitals, where they are still required. Because, while masks are a small price to pay for reduced transmission, they’re not for you. They’re for assholes.

And who wants to be a jerk? So other people follow suit.

Masks are disappearing from concerts and trains, and it is becoming difficult to enforce their use, even in Scotland where the rules were not relaxed and vaccine passports are required but not always verified at large gatherings.

Later, you act surprised when your attempt to row and return wearing the mask meets resistance. But why should someone take you seriously now?

The Prime Minister’s insolent attitude has created a two-tier system. The more riders did what Johnson does, not what he says, increasing the risk for everyone.

This is expected to continue despite the toughening of rules in England.

More people will catch Covid in crowded spaces. The most recent outbreak of the new variant in Scotland has been linked to a Hydro Steps gig.

Others, who are inherently cautious, or more worried about passing it on to loved ones, will consider the increased risks and simply back out.

And so this Christmas, like the last, will be deeply divided. Some will party like there is no tomorrow; others will keep a low profile to try to make sure.