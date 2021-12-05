Trump denounces Meadows for revealing Covid test cover-up report | The Trump administration





In a blurb on the cover of Mark Meadows’ new book, Donald Trump calls the former congressman a great chief of staff and predicts a great future together. The former president also promoted the book to his supporters.

Now the book is in the public domain, however, the former president thinks it is hogwash and Meadows was foolish to write it.

Meanwhile, influential members of the House committee investigating the deadly attack on Capitol Hill said Meadows may have undermined his own defense by seeking to block their investigations.

The Chiefs Chief will be released next week. This week, the Guardian announced that according to Meadows, Trump had tested positive for Covid three days before the first presidential debate with Joe Biden in September of last year.

Meadows also details how this test, along with one that came back negative, was covered up. Trump finally announced a positive test on October 2, the day he was admitted to a Maryland hospital. The White House said the positive result was announced within an hour.

This week, amid a huge controversy over whether Trump endangered not only Biden but the White House press corps, debate staff, the families of the deceased U.S. servicemen, men of cases and more, Trump called the Guardian report fake news a judgment that Meadows, oddly, agrees with.

But media like the New York Times and the Washington Post have confirmed the cover-up.

Late Friday, the Daily Beast quoted three anonymous sources as saying Trump had spent an inordinate amount of the past few days privately railing against Meadows, the revelation in memoir and, of course, the extensive media coverage of the case.

Trump, the Beast said, was now aggressively berating his former chief of staff whose book is filled with effusive expressions of loyalty and had said he was unaware that the garbage about the positive test would be included in Meadows’ memoirs.

A source close to the ex-president, said the Beast, said he lamented that Meadows was so succinct in Trump’s wording with his book.

The Beast also reported that Meadows was horrified by this turn of events.

He thought Trump was going to love him, the website said citing a source.

Meadows may not like what can happen with the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol also because of his book.

The Guardian obtained Meadows’ book the same day it agreed to cooperate with the panel, under threat of contempt of Congress.

But while Meadows’ Jan.6 discussion is very selective and seeks to downplay the attack which, as the Guardian first reported, claims to have been carried out by a handful of fanatics, it could still turn out to be important.

Like other Trump aides and Trump himself, Meadows claimed executive privilege, covering communications between a president and his staff, shields it from scrutiny by the select committee.

Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the January 6 panel, told Politico: It is very possible that by discussing the events of January 6 in his book [Meadows is] waive any claim of privilege.

So it would be very difficult for him to argue that I can’t tell you about the events, but I can talk about it in my book.

Jamie Raskin of Maryland, another Democrat on the panel, said: You cannot assert a privilege that you have waived because of your other actions.

Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee chair, told reporters he saw the cover of Meadows’ memoir.

Some of what we plan to ask him is in the excerpts from the book, Thompson said.

