It will make you happy: PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for inspiring schoolchildren to ‘shine on the pitch’





Prime Minister Modi congratulated Neeraj Chopra for his interaction with schoolchildren | Courtesy of IANS / Twitter- @ sanskardham_In Highlights Prime Minister Modi applauded Neeraj Chopra for visiting a school in Ahmedabad PM Modi shared a video clip of Neeraj’s interaction with schoolchildren The Olympic gold medalist visited the school on Saturday Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi took to Twitter to applaud Neeraj Chopra for visiting a school in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Neeraj had interacted with the students and inspired them to play sports and work to stay in shape. He was also seen playing different sports with the students like archery, volleyball and his own discipline, the javelin throw. PM Modi in a series of tweets praised Neeraj’s initiative. He said: “It is a great initiative from Neeraj Chopra, to go among young students and motivate them for sport and fitness. Such efforts will increase curiosity towards sport and exercise.” In another tweet, PM Modi shared a video of the Olympic gold medalist’s interaction with the students and wrote, “This thread will make you happy. Let’s keep the momentum going and inspire our young people to shine on the playing field. . “ Sharing another set of images from the same event, PM Modi also wrote: “Great moments!” Neeraj had visited the Sanskardham School in Ahmedabad, where he met students from 75 schools in the city. He started an awareness program initiated by PM Modi in which he encouraged Olympians and Paralympians to encourage young people to work on fitness-based activities and encourage them to eat a balanced diet. After interacting with the students, Neeraj shared photographs of the same on Twitter and said, “I had a wonderful day in Sanskardham interacting with the students, playing sports with them and talking to them about the world. importance of exercise and diet in fitness. It’s great to see a school that offers such a balance between sports and study. “ As part of the program, other such initiatives from other leading Indian sportsmen are expected in the coming days. According to YEARS, Tarundeep Rai (archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (athletics), Sushila Devi (judo), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (sailing) will visit various schools across the country. Meanwhile, Paralympians Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para-Athletics) are also expected to follow suit.

