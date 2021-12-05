Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks PSB support to ‘nurture’ country’s sporting talent





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: PIDPM Imran Khan says “PSB must play its part in nurturing talent”. Said the PSB should act as a regulator and focus on providing facilities to young people. Directs sports related projects to be completed on time.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan requested support from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to train talents in the country, during a briefing held on Friday on sports development and measures taken to improve the existing mechanism .

Addressing the briefing participants, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on PSB to help high-potential athletes achieve the best.

“Pakistan is full of talented athletes. Guide and prepare the [country’s] talent is all that is required. The PSB must play its role in nurturing talent, the Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, participants were informed that the PSB statutes have been revised after careful review and that the CCLC has given the green light to the complete new draft.

The board of directors has been streamlined with its members reduced to 11 while the executive committee will consist of five members. The powers and functions of the council have been redefined in the new constitution, the head of the relevant ministry said in his briefing.

A comprehensive guideline has been established for federations regarding all sports practiced in the country with incentives to comply, including a registration mechanism, guidelines for elections, a model constitution and the Pakistan National Anti-Doping Organization .

The meeting was briefed on the proposed revised sports structure and coordination with the provinces for their contribution to the national sports policy.

It was stated that the strengthening of ties was unanimously agreed and that it would contribute to the conduct of nationally organized sporting activities. In addition, guidelines have been established for the provinces to help increase sports activities. This includes prioritizing major sports and relaunching sports activities at the local level.

Update of the meeting on the laying of synthetic turf for hockey, the meeting was informed that six major cities have received the installation by which in Islamabad it has been completed while the works are nearing completion in Wah Cantt, Faisalabad , Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

The Prime Minister ordered that the sports related projects be completed on time. He also said the PSB should act as a regulator and focus on providing facilities for young people.

Once sports participation increases, Pakistani talent has the potential to conquer sports arenas across the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/385958-pm-imran-khan-seeks-psbs-support-in-nourishing-countrys-sports-talent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos