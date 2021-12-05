Reviews | What Biden Doesn’t Say About Trump’s Positive Covid Test





This week, we learned that Donald Trump had tested positive for Covid before his first presidential debate with Joe Biden. He may have been positive and contagious during his celebration at the Rose Garden with his latest Supreme Court candidate, Amy Coney Barrett, as well as during his meeting with the Gold Star military families.

Trump appears to have exposed dozens, if not hundreds, of people, including his 77-year-old opponent, to a potentially fatal disease. It was a remarkable demonstration of his selfish indifference to the health and well-being of all around him. And in the same way that he refused to act on his own infection until it was almost too late, he also refused to act to stem a pandemic which, at the time of his positive test, had killed more than 200,000 Americans.

When asked about the news on Wednesday, President Biden said, simply, that he was not thinking of the former president.

True to the tone of his administration so far, Biden wanted to show he was more concerned with the work of government than the antics of his predecessor. But I think this dismissal is a mistake.

No matter how much you rule, no matter how popular your policies are, politics is not a game you can win from above. And in the modern political environment, you have to seize every available opportunity to capture the attention of the media (and voters) and force a conversation that unfolds on your terms, with your goals in mind.

The news of Trump’s decision to endanger everyone around him was an opportunity to do so. It was a chance for Biden to highlight the many overlapping catastrophes he inherited from the former president and how Trump and his party were poor stewards of the United States and the American people. A scathing remark would have put Trump’s failure in the news and forced other Republicans to respond to Bidens’ terms.

Instead, by speaking as if he was above the controversy, the president has in fact defused it.

Biden doesn’t have to be like Trump, he doesn’t have to try to dominate public attention every minute of every day, but he should at least throw a jab when his opponents open up. There is no reward for taking the high road in politics; there is only one lost opportunity to leave a mark.

What i have written

I wrote a column this week on the open plot to subvert American democracy. I stressed that not all bad actors work in secrecy and that the people who work to restore Donald Trump to power don’t care what they are doing.

Every push that drives the Republican Party, from Fox News to the former president, departs from a sober engagement with the realities of American politics and towards the scandalous, the anti-social and the authoritarian. None of this happens behind closed doors. We are heading towards a kind of crisis. When this happens, we may be shocked that it actually happens, but we shouldn’t be surprised.

I’m still doing my podcast on ’90s political and military thrillers. Our last episode is on the movie Clear and Present Danger. You should listen to it!

From a recent visit to the Lincoln Memorial. Two children, posing for photos. I really like the framing of it. Taken using a Yashica medium format camera and Kodak film.

Eat Now: Warm Lentil Salad with Balsamic Roasted Squash

It’s a season for heavy food so I wanted to share something a little lighter. Serve, like most things, with a crunchy green salad, a hot baguette and a good, full-bodied white wine, such as a Viognier. NYT Cooking recipe.

Ingredients

For the squash

2 pounds of butternut squash, peeled and finely diced

salt to taste

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

For the lenses

1 cup lentils, either black beluga lentils or Le Puy green lentils, rinsed

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1 teaspoon of turmeric

onion, intact

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

4 cups of water

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

teaspoon cumin seeds, ground

salt and pepper to taste

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

instructions

Combine the lentils, ginger, turmeric, onion, water and salt to taste in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer gently until the lentils have softened and produced a flavorful broth, about 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from fire. Remove the onion and throw it away. Place a colander over a bowl and drain the lentils.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil. Toss the squash with salt to taste, balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Spread on the baking sheet in an even layer and be sure to pour any remaining liquid in the bowl over the squash. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes to brown squash evenly. The squash should be tender all the way through. Remove from fire.

In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the vinegars, mustard, ground cumin, salt and pepper and olive oil. Toss with the lentils and return to the saucepan. Add a few tablespoons of lentil broth, stir in the parsley and heat through. Garnish with roasted squash and serve.

