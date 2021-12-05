Donald Trump ordered McDonald’s hospitalization while being treated for Covid





Former US President reportedly ordered McDonald’s to go to his room at Walter Reed Hospital, while hospitalized with Covid-19 in October 2020

Donald Trump, 75, tasted a take-out McDonald’s while suffering from Covid in hospital (

Image: Unknown Internet)

Donald Trump reportedly ordered McDonald’s to go to his hospital after suffering from Covid-19 last year.

The former US president ordered that food be brought to his room while he was at Walter Reed Hospital in October 2020, according to a forthcoming book by his former chief of staff.

The book, titled ‘The Chief of the Leader’, by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says Trump apparently hasn’t lost his sense of taste, as some people with COVID have reported , and instead requested that take-out food be brought to him during his stay in the hospital.

According to Meadows, the staff had to “eat with face shields on the doctor’s orders, which did not please any of them.”

The 75-year-old usually orders two Big Macs, two fish fillet sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake when he orders a McDonalds.

Trump’s love affair with junk food is no secret

Trump’s love affair with junk food is no secret – according to a previous book by former assistants Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, his “top four food groups” are McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza, and Diet Coke. .

Prior to becoming president, Trump had appeared in adverts for Pizza Hut and McDonald’s, and his consumption of fast food was a part of his brand. Trump’s connection to fast food chains has remained strong during the presidency.

Republican strategist Russ Schriefer said: “‘There is nothing more American than fast food. It’s the particularity of the brand that he can be on his multi-million dollar throw with the brand and the gold and black colors and at the same time eat KFC.

Picture:

KEN CADENO / POOL / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)

In October, Trump praised Meadows’ book, calling it an “incredible Christmas present” for anyone who wanted “to learn about the politics, the truth. [and] our great administration. “

But he has since backed down on his support after the book questioned Trump’s COVID-positive timeline.

Meadows wrote that Trump tested positive for Covid, then negative, just three days before entering the debate stage with Joe Biden.

Trump denied the claims and said, “The story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is fake news.”

