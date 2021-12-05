Explosive device found on police car assigned to President Erdogan’s rally





An explosive device was discovered under a security officer’s car during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rally in the southeastern region of Siirt on Saturday, according to Turkish security services. Following the event, the police opened the investigation. No suspect has yet been apprehended. According to reports from TRT World, the device under the policeman’s own vehicle was discovered in Mardin, a province in southeastern Turkey, about 200 kilometers from Siirt. The officer was responsible for ensuring the security of President Erdogan’s event in Siirt. Before finding the explosive, Turkish Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu said in a statement that their president had a program in Siirt province, and a police officer working at the provincial riot police office. from Mardin, Nusaybin district, who will attend the program. as reinforcement, left his residence to go to the foreign mission in question, with his personal vehicle, according to Sputnik. The fingerprints were apparently scanned on the explosive device Later, the Turkish Interior Ministry said the policeman who had been dispatched to pick up a colleague found an explosive under his car, according to TRT World. The ministry went on to say that his colleague noticed an object under the car, which was later determined to be a bomb after an examination. begin. Before the arrival of the officer in Siirt, the explosive was detected and defused by the demining teams. Security cameras in the area were also examined by investigators. President Erdogan told a rally in Siirt that terrorism has no place in the future of his country or the region, and that Turkey will fight terrorism inside and out. of its borders until it is eradicated, according to TRT World. He also commended civil society and government departments for their contributions over the years. AK Party Vice Chairman Hamza Da also spoke about the incident. The vice chairman of President Erdogan’s AK party, Hamza Da, also spoke about the incident, according to TRT Haber. He said information about the explosive found under the car was later disclosed to avoid public protests. Image: AP

