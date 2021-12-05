China’s cultural genocide in Tibet









Beijing [China], Dec. 5 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has implemented President Xi Jinping’s philosophy of “Tibetan Buddhism with a socialist character.”

The prohibited activities and practices range from visiting a Tibetan temple, “Kora” (circumambulation) in a temple or stupa, and holding a rosary or “Mani” (Tibetan prayer wheel), according to the Policy Research Group (PRG ) Overview.

In addition, it is strictly forbidden to pray at the family altar in Tibet and to use digital rosaries or to listen to prayers on cell phones.

Earlier, China released the “Code of Conduct for Communist Party Members in the Tibetan Autonomous Region not to Believe in Religion,” which lists a multitude of dos and don’ts for public officials.

Sonam Tsering, secretary general of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) said the restrictions on Tibetans are not appropriate. “The fact that the CCP must issue a code of conduct to prevent Communist cadres and Tibetan officials from practicing religion proves that they have failed to erase Tibetan identity and Buddhist influence from their hearts despite seven decades of colonial rule over Tibet, “said Sonam Tsering, adding that in itself is enough to prove that” the Tibetan people have refused to accept the rule and dominance of China, “he said.

Previously, Chinese authorities in Lhasa banned the teaching of the Tibetan language in schools to implement President Xi’s idea of ​​”socialist Tibetan Buddhism”,

In addition, China has stopped the Tibetan medium at school level and made Mandarin the only language of instruction. Now, the latest diktat bans the teaching of basic Tibetan in private Tibetan schools, which are run with the efforts of the public during non-school hours or during winter vacation according to PRG’s Strategic Insight.

In addition, the 11th People’s Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) in 2020 adopted new regulations for Tibet which oblige the Tibetan control authorities to establish “model zones for national unity and progress.” in the TAR.

Meanwhile, during his unannounced visit to Tibet in July, President Xi Jinping called on Communist cadres and officials to promote socialist Tibetan Buddhism.

Meanwhile, these regulations give special powers to Chinese bosses in Tibet to impose a China-centric life on the Tibetan people. (ANI)

