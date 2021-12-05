Police Sentil, the sentence of President Joko Widodo is struck!





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) suddenly expressed his surprise that many murals criticizing the government in a number of areas had been removed. In fact, according to President Jokowi, mural painting is actually a small business. Read also: Oops … Faisal Basri makes noise in the palace, asks Jokowi to fire two officials This strong statement was made by President Jokowi during a briefing in Kasatwil in 2021, as shown in a video seen by GenPI.co on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Friday (12/3/2021). During the briefing, Jokowi mentioned the murals when he warned of the drop in the Free Speech Index. “Just a small sample. The mural has been removed. I know it is impossible. The order of the chief of police is also impossible. The order of the chief of police is also impossible,” Jokowi explained. “The order of the Prefect of Police may also not be possible. It was in fact a matter at the police station that I checked in the field. But in fact, it was deleted. a small matter, “he continued. Jokowi gave an example when he came to an area a mural criticizing the government was removed. Jokowi stressed that he was not afraid of murals. “I came to a neighborhood, a fresco was removed. There is a lot of people. Wow, President, what’s the matter. What are you doing with frescoes? mural, I’m afraid. What should I do, “Jokowi said. “Read this, be careful. It’s freedom of expression, but if it disturbs public order in the region, that’s another matter,” he continued. Also Read: Jokowi Defended Himself Against Muazin, NU Leaders Say Immediately Jokowi also appreciated the fresco competition organized by the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. According to Jokowi, the competition had a positive impact. “So behind the head of the national police I appreciate having done a mural competition, and I think the results are positive,” Jokowi concluded.

See the source of the article on GenPI Disclaimer: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and GenPI. Questions related to the writing, photos, graphics, videos and all content of the article are the responsibility of GenPI.

